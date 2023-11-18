‘Water only is code for poor’: Woman’s boyfriend goes out to eat with her ‘water only’ family. He orders a drink

Your drink order says more about you than you know. It can say a lot about where and how you were raised. And some are saying it even reveals how much is in your bank account.

One boyfriend found out the hard way that some families consider drink orders to be a needless extravagance. But his girlfriend’s video of their family dinner also sparked an online debate about whether ordering just water means you’re cheap.

Globetrotting couple and travel bloggers Claire and Peter (@claireandpeter) took a break from their world travels to enjoy a meal with Claire’s Chinese family recently. Unfortunately, Peter’s drink order was not met with approval from her “water only” family.

Claire posted the encounter to TikTok just on Thursday. In the video, which has already gained over 4.9 million views and counting, Claire shows her family and Peter gathered around a table at an outdoor cafe.

Everyone at the table is drinking water except Peter, who hastily finishes slurping up a pink drink through his straw. A giggling Claire pans the camera from him to a relative who levels a devastatingly disapproving look at her boyfriend.

Apparently, in her family, anything other than water counts as a needless luxury.

However, one viewer in the comments section spurred a furious debate over what ordering just water at a restaurant actually means.

“Water only is code for poor,” wrote the_random_bot (@the_random_bot). With shots fired, the couple’s viewers plunged into the debate.

“You paying for an overpriced watered-down drink cuz you’re ‘rich’ is code for stupid,” one commenter replied.

Another viewer protested, “Drinks at restaurants are ridiculous like $5 for a soft drink? That’s crazy.”

“We about to be a water only family because why is 5 soft drinks $20??!?????! I could feed the whole family for that at home!” another commenter agreed.

The fact is, there are plenty of reasons to order water beyond watching your wallet. Not only is it probably one of the healthiest things you can drink, water is also perfect for the designated driver or anyone counting calories.

However, many diners can feel pressured to order something else. Upselling drinks is a common way to pad out a table’s bill, and waitstaff will often encourage patrons to consider another, more expensive, drink option.

The bottom line? Drink what makes you comfortable—unless Granny is giving you the side eye.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Claire and Peter via email for further comment.