‘Walmart fr can’t stop you for the receipt it’s in our training’: Walmart worker exposes how it’s store policy to not push customers on receipt checks 

In a viral video posted to TikTok, a Walmart employee gave viewers a look at his training modules and subsequently revealed that receipt checks cannot be enforced if a customer declines them.

In the video, which has been viewed 745,900 times as of this writing, user SCVM (@luhscvm) logged into his Walmart training site and clicked on a page containing instructions for a “Customer Refuses a Receipt Check” scenario.

“Your safety is a priority!” was written in bold above two steps that instructed employees not to force a receipt check on an unwilling customer and to instead thank them for shopping at Walmart.

“Walmart fr can’t stop you for the receipt it’s in our training,” SCVM confirmed in the caption of his video.

Several users revealed that they never stop for a receipt check and shared clever ways to bypass them. “I shove my receipt in the bottom of one of my bags,” one wrote. “Then when they ask I tell them it’s in there somewhere. They’re free to look for it. They never do.”

“I always just say, ‘If you guys trusted me enough to use self checkout, then you have to trust I scanned everything’ and then keep on walking,” another said. The Daily Dot has also previously reported on another Walmart customer who shared how she stood her ground and didn’t show her receipt when an employee attempted to check it.

Others pointed out the futility of receipt checks, saying that some Walmart employees didn’t look into their bags to confirm that everything in them was paid for. “I had someone look at my receipt but didn’t look at what was in my cart and just marked it with a pen,” one commenter shared.

“Some of them do it just so when they look on the cameras they’re doing their job,” another person guessed. “But some take it too serious.”

One shopper revealed that they stopped shopping at Walmart because of one intense employee in charge of receipt checks at their store. “He be screaming and chanting and blocking your way for a receipt,” they said.

The Daily Dot reached out to SCVM via TikTok comment.