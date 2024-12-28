‘Walmart has a lot of stuff cheaper’: Man shops at Dollar Tree. Then he realizes prices went up 25%

The battle between Dollar Tree and Walmart has begun.

Featured Video

Inflation has made its impact on American shoppers and seems to be only getting worse. More and more retailers are subtly raising prices each year claiming it’s due to inflation. Meanwhile, Americans only receive a 4% raise annually, according to SSA.

In a TikTok with over 800,000 views, TikToker Rob (@_robdaman) expresses his frustration with Dollar Tree for raising prices by 25%. He goes on to claim that Walmart is a better option for budget shoppers.

When the Dollar Tree is no longer a dollar

In the TikTok, Rob reveals that Dollar Tree prices jumped from $1 to $1.25. Now, you may think a quarter increase isn’t a big deal. But that 25% price increase adds up over time.

Advertisement

This actually happened in 2021, and more price increases rolled out this year.

“How many times did you get a 25% increase in pay? I know I didn’t,” Rob explains in the video.

With the name Dollar Tree, it’s arguably misleading that products are no longer $1. “They have $5 dollar items in there too. We don’t need that. Give us the $1 items,” one TikToker commented.

Rob told the Daily Dot, “I know that some people don’t think 25 cents is much. I wanted to put in perspective that 25% is actually a lot. Looking at how most people’s pay raises aren’t that substantial (including myself) and that inflation isn’t close to that rate.”

Advertisement

As inflation rises every year, retailers are using it as an excuse to increase prices.

Some are now wondering: With Dollar Tree no longer selling $1 products, is Walmart the better option?

What’s cheaper at Walmart vs. Dollar Tree?

The main thing to consider for getting the best deal is comparing the unit prices (cost per ounce or count). In most cases, Walmart offers products in bigger bulks at a better per-unit price. While Dollar Tree operates at a flat $1.25 price point, Walmart can offer steeper discounts buying in bulk and larger family sized products.

Advertisement

Generally speaking it’s a savvy move to purchase recurring items in bulk or bigger sizes. Entrepreneur Mark Cuban even claims buying items used daily in bulk or on sale can help you get rich.

Walmart is often able to offer better prices for larger quantity orders compared to Dollar Tree. These include anything with a long shelf life, such as household items, personal care products, and cleaning supplies.

“Dollar Tree sells Ben and Jerry for 5 bucks when Walmart has them for $4.48” one TikTok user noted.

What did the viewers think?

Many of the commenters were against Dollar Tree.

Advertisement

“It’s cheaper elsewhere. I stopped buying at the Dollar Tree,” one agreed.

“We only get about a 4% raise every year but the cost of living goes up more than that,” another added

“My daughter was just saying this and she’s 10. ‘Mom, they shouldn’t call it the dollar store anymore, some items are $5!’” a third shared.

Advertisement

The Daily Dot has contacted Dollar Tree for comment.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.