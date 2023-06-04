‘Probably got new shoes too’: Walmart customer says someone stole a pair of jeans by swapping them out with their own

A Walmart customer’s clip went viral on TikTok after allegedly discovering a pair of jeans that were stolen by being swapped out.

The video was uploaded by TikTok user Olivia (@the_shayburs). In the clip, she stands in the women’s section inside a Walmart and shows a clearance jeans rack, focusing on one pair in particular.

“So, I’m at Walmart and someone left their jeans here and walked out with a pair,” she says. She explains how she knows they were used.

“Because they’re worn to sh*t,” Olivia says. She unveils the jeans in question, which appeared to be faded and worn out with creases on them. What gave this away? The fact they were “warm” and had significant rubbing between the crotch area.

The Daily Dot reached out to Olivia via TikTok comment and Walmart via the media contact form regarding the video. The video amassed 1.1 views as of Sunday, where viewers cracked jokes.

“Well they needed a new pair,” one viewer wrote.

“They just did an exchange policy,” a second joked.

“At least they were on the Clearance rack!!” a second noted.

On the other hand, some didn’t find it so funny as they speculated why someone would choose to do this.

“Maybe they could not afford a new pair.. my mother could not afford a coat when I was young and made me put one on and walk out and not look back,” one user shared.

“I was super poor 10 years ago like super poor and I did this with shoes at Walmart,” a second remarked.

“I’ve done that at thrift stores, times get tough,” a third stated.

In addition, other retail workers revealed how they’ve encountered this before.

“I used to work at kohls. Would see it all the time….ppl would ‘try’ on new shoes and put the old ones in the box and walk out,” one person revealed.

“I used to work in the clothing section for target and this used to happen all the time,” a second said.

“I worked at a sportswear place before and I was amazed people take their shoes off but old ones in box and walk out all the time. The audacity,” a third revealed.

This is not the first something similar has happened and then gone viral on TikTok. Earlier this year, someone at Marshalls did the same by swapping out new shoes and leaving their old ones behind.