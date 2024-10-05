‘What the hell is a Skibidi?’: Walmart shopper finds Skibidi Toilet toy. She can’t believe it has this feature

Strange internet memes have made their way into the toy industry on multiple occasions.

From the viral baby shark to a Roblox play set based entirely on memes, children’s toys have long been inspired by online jokes and internet trends.

But they might not always come in the shape or form that parents and people who are shopping for children might expect.

In a TikTok, one Walmart shopper shares her surprise that the retailer carries toys based on the meme Skibidi Toilet.

The video posted by Chelsea Gonzales (@chelseagonzales80) has drawn over 4.2 million views. In it, she asks viewers what the toy could be. She shares her confusion that this is in fact a toy intended for children.

“OK, what the hell is a Skibidi?” she says in the video. She shows a shelf filled with small-sized pretend toilets with the Skibidi Toilet meme face

“It works,” she says, flushing one of the toilets. “If you’re looking for Skibidis, Walmart. What the hell?”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @chelseagonzales80 via TikTok direct message regarding the video.

What is Skibidi Toilet?

Based on a YouTube series that first went viral last year, Skibidi Toilet is a series of YouTube Shorts that frequently feature people with television sets for heads and creepy toilets with an elongated head popping out of the seat, as demonstrated on the packaging of the Skibidi Toilet toy. The series went viral and was popular among Gen Alpha, who now use “Skibidi” as a slang.

What is this toy supposed to do?

The item in the video is a Skibidi Toilet Mystery Surprise Toilet Set, sold at Walmart for $44.97. The play set is a collectible toy version of the characters in the series, and includes a spring-loaded toilet seat as well as a telescoping pop-up head. It also has miniature figurines.

Viewers are dismayed

The interest of young folks in media like Skibidi Toilet is baffling, some viewers shared. Several had no idea what the phrase referred to.

“I had to make a skibidi toilet cake for a kids 13th bday I was so grossed out and confused,” one commenter wrote.

“My cousin’s little boy was visiting one day and he was just coloring at the kitchen table he said skibidi toilet I was like what did you say?” another said. “I’m like wth is that lol.”

“Some kid went on the radio a while back to give the definition of skibidi toilet to the hosts and even he couldn’t explain it lol,” one wrote.

Others were more concerned by the idea of a $45 toy toilet that made a flushing sound, whether they were in the know about Skibidi Toilet or not.

“Is this a toy and you just listen to it flush. what is this,” one commenter wrote. “I can flush my own toilet to listen to it flush without paying 44 dollars.”

“I have one at home,it’s just a lot bigger,” another commenter wrote. “The original name is toilet with a T.”

“My kid loves watching that show, but who the hell wants to have a toilet to flush like just go flush the one in the bathroom,” a commenter wrote.



