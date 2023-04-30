‘I’ve been preparing for this all my life’: Customer says Walmart is now selling shopping baskets for $7 after eliminating plastic bags

There’s a plethora of research listing the adverse effects that single-use plastic bags have on the earth’s ecosystem. According to the University of Colorado Boulder, it takes more than 1,000 years for one to decompose, and Purple Turtle Co. states that the bags that don’t end up in landfills often make their way into animal habitats, killing wildlife, and release micro toxins in soil that present even greater risks to the environment.

This has caused many retailers and local/state governments to ban their use in certain areas, but a growing number of people are expressing their concern for replacement solutions in the wake of a plastic bag-less world.

It appears some companies are looking at the elimination of these bags to make a quick buck, like this TikToker who is speculating that a Walmart location is doing this by selling shopping baskets for $6.77.

The Travel Life Mama account (@travel_life_mama) uploaded footage showing off the plastic bins for sale at a Walmart store located in Ontario, Canada.

They write in a text overlay of the clip, “Walmarts selling their baskets for almost 7 bucks now that they are not allowed to have plastic bags. Would you buy one?”

Some customers highlighted the irony of the retailer transitioning from one plastic material to another in the comments. “No more plastic bags so here’s this plastic tote instead,” a user wrote.

While others said no matter how much they prepare to bring their reusable bins into the store, they almost always forget them in their car. “I got mine for 2 awhile back and I still forget it in my car,” another user said.

Another said, “I’ve been preparing for this all my life, 3 cabinet drawers full of grocery bags saved up lmao,” while one TikToker user had a suggestion of their own that doesn’t necessitate the use of the bins: “Bring your own bags. Reusable ones.”

While the retailer’s decision to ban single-use plastic bags in some areas has left some customers miffed, it doesn’t look like that choice will be reversed any time soon. This means that customers will just have to remember to bring their bags with them before they start shopping, or just purchase new multi-use bags at checkout. Or carry their items in their hands as is.

Banning single-use plastics has also helped to save Walmart a big chunk of change—the brand purportedly pocketed $27 million in 2017 just by shortening the length of its plastic bag handles, making it safe to presume that they’ve been able to keep even more money in its coffers by eliminating them from certain locations entirely.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Walmart via email and @travel_life_mama via TikTok comment.