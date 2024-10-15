‘What is in the cart that you can steal?’: Walmart customer confronts ‘floor walker.’ You won’t believe what she has in her shopping cart

A couple recently went viral on TikTok after sharing an uncomfortable shopping experience at Walmart.

According to the wife, they were being followed around the store by a “secret shopper,” or “floor walker” who seemed to think they might steal something.

In the video, which has racked up over 1.1 million views, TikTok user Jasmine, who shares her account with her partner Quari (@cohenfamily2013), records the moment and shares her frustrations.

A frustrating Walmart shopping trip

“We have a secret shopper… that keeps following us around like we’re about to steal something,” Jasmine begins, as she films a woman carrying a few items in, seemingly ignoring the TikToker.

She then turns the camera to their cart, which contains big bags of toilet paper, drinks, and other large items.

“What, what is in this cart that you can steal?” she asks. “Not a [expletive] thing.”

Jasmine then addresses the “secret shopper” directly, who she says is acting like she’s shopping but not picking up anything.

“And she ignoring me because she knows she is a secret shopper acting like she’s shopping,” she says loudly. “She ain’t picking up [expletive].”

However, Jasmine’s husband, Quari, appears less than thrilled that she decided to speak up.

“And then hubby mad at me because I said something,” she continues, “God was I right? Or was I wrong? ‘Cause I just feel like I’m not in the wrong.”

As she sees it, being followed without cause is enough reason to speak out.

“Don’t follow me,” she says. “I have money to pay for everything I have. I don’t gotta steal nothing.”

The video ends with the couple at the self-checkout counter, where Jasmine films the total on the screen—$110.56—as proof they paid for their items.

Does Walmart employ secret shoppers?

While Jasmine doesn’t provide concrete proof that the woman in the video is a secret shopper, these types of employees do exist.

Secret shoppers, or mystery shoppers, are hired by companies to blend in with regular customers while evaluating the shopping experience or, in some cases, monitoring for theft.

However, according to Walmart, they “do NOT utilize these services or hire associates to perform services on behalf of other retailers or companies.”

While scams involving fake mystery shoppers may occur via mail, text, or email, Walmart does not mention any secret shoppers actively working on the sales floor. Sometimes they follow you to the parking lot.

We’ve reached out to the retailer for official comment.

Viewers side with the husband

In the comments, most users were critical of Jasmine’s actions and supported Quari for staying calm. Others thought the woman was indeed suspicious.

“Just finish your shopping and go check out,” shared one user.

“I love that he has morals & class,” said another. “Team husband.”

“i feel like her not saying anything and ignoring you just gave it away,” wrote a third.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @cohenfamily2013 via Instagram and TikTok messaging. We’ve also contacted Walmart via contact form.

