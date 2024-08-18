‘We follow you into the store’: Former Walmart ‘floor walker’ reveals how they target up to 200 people a day

A former Walmart loss prevention, or “floor walker,” spills how he would target specific shoppers to prevent theft.

In a video posted on Aug. 13 by TikToker Bigbagspenny616 (@bigbagspenny616), he says he was fired by Walmart, prompting him to share the tricks of the trade with unknowing customers.

The same TikToker has previously posted about being targeted by Walmart floor walkers.

What does a ‘floorwalker’ do?

“We’re always stationed in our cars,” he explains. “When you pull in, that’s when we get the go-ahead to follow you into the store. This gives the illusion that we arrived at the store at the same time.”

He goes on to explain that each floor walker has one target at a time. They follow you as you do your shopping, and check out with you.

The TikToker claims that everyone has a floor walker assigned to them.

“On a slow shift we do 50 targets and on a busy day we do 200 customers,” an on-screen text reads.

“If you’re suspected of any theft, we are mandated to film you,” he notes. “Just in case later on we have to use this in court.”

Issues with ‘floor walkers’

Walmart floor walkers have been the subject of controversy and litigation before. According to 2016 court documents, a floor walker attempted to frame a disabled customer for stealing. The jury found the customer not guilty, and the defendant sued Walmart.

In the comments section, viewers share their own run-ins with floor walkers.

“I told some lady she was being followed by loss prevention, and the guy got mad at me and told me I was interrupting an official investigation,” a viewer said.

“I snapped on a floor walker once. I felt horrible after, but I’m extremely aware of my surroundings,” one wrote. “The result of someone following me or watching me isn’t very pretty.”

“I caught one peeking through a display at someone and I went up behind them and I said, CAUGHT YOU! they got really mad at me..true story,” a third shared.

Others joke about the floor walker that’s assigned to them.

“My floorwalker needs to be more responsible and tell me where I parked because half the time I forget,” one wrote.

“My poor floor walker. I go to Walmart to get a break from my house. Sometimes i call my mom and walk around aimlessly talking for literal hours,” another quipped.

The Daily Dot reached out to Bigbagspenny616 via TikTok comment and to Walmart via press contact form.

