‘Walmart trying to get y’all’: Walmart shopper tries to use Scan & Go but his order total is $150. Then he uses self-checkout instead

Rather than going to a cashier, it’s becoming more common for shoppers to check themselves out. According to Capital One Shopping, 96 percent of American grocery stores offer self-checkout, and globally, RetailDive notes that the market for self-checkout machines is growing substantially.

However, this doesn’t mean that people are thrilled with the current self-checkout options. A 2024 study from Drexel University found that traditional, cashier-operated checkout fosters greater customer loyalty and increases the likelihood of repeat visits when compared to self-checkout, and stores like Five Below and Dollar General have already announced that they plan to remove some self-checkout options.

Still, many customers find themselves using self-checkout or self-checkout alternatives like Walmart’s Scan & Go, either for ease or because it’s the only option. However, as one TikTok user discovered, convenience can come at a cost.

What’s odd about this Scan & Go price?

In a video with over 142,000 views, TikTok user Tonya Payne (@tonyap88) recounts an experience she had at Walmart while still standing in the store.

“The guy was just telling me that he was doing the Scan & Go, to where when you get up to the register you can just cash out,” she explains. “His total was $150, so he knew it wasn’t right.”

Confused, Payne says that the man decided to not use Scan & Go and instead to run all of his items through self-checkout. The new total was $90—an incredible $60 difference.

“Walmart trying to get y’all!” she concludes.

Why is there such a big price difference?

For context, the “mobile scan & go” option allows one to scan items on their phone as they shop. Once they’ve scanned all the items, they bring their QR code to a self-checkout machine, which allows them to pay.

As for why the prices were so different, several commenters noted that this is likely because online and in-store prices can differ substantially. Scan & Go, they said, can use online prices, which don’t take into account local sales or clearance items.

“The prices listed on scan and go is the online price. You gotta remember not every store will have the same price esp if something is on clearance,” explained a user. “The true ‘store’ price will be displayed at checkout.”

“A lot of items are on sale based on location but in scan n go… you gonna pay full price regardless,” echoed a second.

Viewers share their negative experiences

In the comments section, users shared other, negative experiences at Walmart.

“Pay attention you can go to register let them bring you up and they were double something to get extra money. I’ve been there five times and they did that to me but I catch it every time,” claimed a user.

“Last time I tried to buy meat there the meat was 8$ but they TRIED a 60$ hold on my mom’s cc I told my mom absolutely not.. I didn’t like buying meat there in the beginning..heb don’t do all that for delivery orders,” added another.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Walmart via media relations contact form and Payne via Instagram direct message.



