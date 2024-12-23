‘It’s wild to me that they treat customers like this’: Customer says grocery store employee ‘video reviewed’ her while she tried to self-checkout

A woman recently shared her unsettling experience at a self-checkout, questioning whether she’ll ever use one again.

Featured Video

TikTok user Debbie Dujanovic (@debbieradiogal) posted a video recounting an incident that left her with “a pit in [her] stomach.”

Her story has resonated with many, gaining over 247,600 views at the time of writing.

What was the issue at the self-checkout?

In the video, Dujanovic explains she had a basket of 15 items and was extra cautious about scanning each one properly.

Advertisement

“I am so conscientious about scanning each item and then putting it either on the shelf above the bags or putting it in the bags,” she says.

However, after finishing her last item and preparing to pay, the machine flagged her.

“The next thing I know, on the monitor in front of me, I’m watching an instant replay of myself scanning items frame by frame,” Dujanovic recounts.

Although the clerk apologized, Dujanovic couldn’t shake the discomfort.

Advertisement

“My stomach dropped. I’m like, what did I do wrong?” she shared.

Ultimately, everything checked out fine, but the experience left her questioning the entire process. “I walked out of that store, and privately, I had a pit in my stomach.”

Her concerns go beyond this one incident. Dujanovic pointed out how corporate America has shifted responsibilities to customers.

“I’ve already felt over the years that I’ve been voluntold by corporate America to scan my own stuff,” she said.

Advertisement

Even though she knows she’s an honest person, she couldn’t help but wonder: “What if, for some reason, I had screwed up? Then what happens to me?”

Consequences of not scanning items at self-checkout

According to a Connecticut law firm, theft at self-checkout is considered a serious crime, regardless of whether it was intentional or accidental.

The firm explains that retailers, overwhelmed by the sheer volume of self-checkout theft cases, are “unlikely to consider that someone actually stole an item by mistake.”

Advertisement

Furthermore, the severity of the charge depends on the value of the stolen goods, ranging from a misdemeanor to a felony.

As reported by Business Insider late last year, such happenings are becoming increasingly common. In an analysis cited by the publication, 6.7 percent of 5,000 transactions showed instances of “partial shrink,” where customers paid for some items but not all.

In the comments section, not all users seemed to agree that this is an issue.

Advertisement

“This is such a non-issue,” remarked one viewer. “Even if it was a mistake and your item wasn’t scanned, they’ll scan the item and move on. The end. It’s absolutely not something worth stressing about.”

“I saw an attorney say never use self checkout!!!” exclaimed another. “I do use it but only for small amount of items !!”

“Happens to me all the time,” shared a third. “I use both hands and it confuses the register. Don’t take it so personal.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Dujanovic via TikTok and Instagram direct message for more information.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.