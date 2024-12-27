‘Look at the freezer burn’: Woman shops for this popular item at Walmart. Then she realizes it’s now sold frozen

The discovery that Walmart sells its rotisserie chickens frozen shocked a Walmart shopper, and she found this revelation disappointing, to say the least. In a TikTok video posted recently, Meesh Jessica Parker (@meeshjessicaparker) shared her disbelief with her audience, quickly racking up over 381,000 views.

Parker’s incredulity was clear from the very start of the video, which opened with a barrage of questions about what she was looking at.

“Now Walmart, what are y’all doing? Who’s buying this? What—what in the world? Not the rotisserie chicken being… frozen?” she asks in disbelief, holding up frost-covered, frozen rotisserie chickens to the camera.

She continues to inspect the frozen rotisserie chickens and wonders aloud how long they have been in the freezer.

“That’s the rotisserie, probably was made like five days ago! Look at the freezer burn on that and somebody gon’ buy that and eat that. That’s crazy!”

By the end of the video, Parker had only one thing left to say: “I gotta stop coming up in here!”

Shoppers weigh in on Walmart’s frozen rotisserie chicken

The initial comments echoed Parker’s disbelief about Walmart’s frozen rotisserie chicken.

“I thought it was mold lol. I was like SURELY it hasn’t been frozen,” one person commented.

“Girl I thought it was cinnamon rolls,” another shared.

However, others pointed out that this is a common practice and admitted they were the ones to whom Walmart was selling these chickens.

“I get those all the time for like $2 or $3 [reduced] from like $6.99. They discount them after they don’t sell them. There is nothing wrong with that. It’s better than throwing food away,” someone wrote.

Another comment read, “Walmart marks them down to usually $1.50.”

“I bought a cold one, got it home and realized it was [eight] days old from the date on the bag. […] employee brought it to me from the back out of the refrigerator,” someone else said.

“I worked there we had to flash freeze the ones we didn’t sell that day and put them back out for sale lol,” a former employee explained.

Parker didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment. We also reached out to Walmart for a statement.

