‘I don’t pay $13 a month for this’: Walmart customer orders Pedialyte. Picker replaces that with 2-pound bag of flour

The convenience of having your groceries delivered right to your door makes life easier for many. However, one shopper says Walmart’s InHome delivery service messed up her order so badly, she’s wondering whether the service is even worth it.

In a TikTok video that has been viewed over 60,000 times, user Chubz (@c.hubz) said Walmart’s delivery service “days are numbered,” after they sent her rotten produce, the wrong item, and never even sent her one of the things she ordered.

In a series of slides captioned, “reason why Walmart got me f*cked up,” the TikToker showed her viewers how the company dropped the ball on her delivery. In the first slide, it appears that Walmart substituted a 2-pound bag of flour for the Pedialyte that Chubz ordered.

“Why??” the customer asked in the text overlay. “It’s not even a related substitution.”

Other slides showed images of rotting produce that included apples, an onion, and corn.

“How is this allowed?” Chubz asked.

The TikToker also presented an image of her empty doorstep, along with the caption “one of the many orders I never got.”

“I don’t pay $13 a month for this. Count your days Walmart,” the creator writes in the last slide.

This Walmart customer isn’t the first to be disappointed by the store’s online order fulfillment service. In the comments section, users expressed their own incredulity over how badly the picker messed up Chubz’s order.

One person wrote, “FLOUR?!?!?!?!?” about the picker having substituted flour for Pedialyte, to which Chubz responded, simply saying, “F*ckin flour.”

“The beats bro,” wrote another, referring to the generic brand headphones the customer received instead of the Beats by Dre ones she had ordered.

Others shared their own negative experiences with the company’s delivery service.

“I ordered a $400 crib for my son and they tried to give me a $30 PLAYPEN instead,” one user shared.

“They missed 61 items once on my order. Like they said they gave them to me and they absolutely did not I was o the phone for 2 hours. … never again,” wrote another.

“I once got meat 8 days expired,” said someone else.

One user even accused the store of sending bad produce to online shoppers on purpose.

“Online orders would always pick the worst produce and save the better stuff for the in store shoppers,” the user claimed.

However, not everyone was disappointed with their experience.

“I guess I’ve gotten lucky, I rarely have a bad experience,” one shopper wrote. “One time I got avocados and they picked me out the best damn avocados I’ve ever had.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Walmart via contact form and to Chubz via TikTok comment.