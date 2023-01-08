‘It never fails’: Customer claims Walmart gives delivery customers ‘the worst sh*t’ after receiving ‘beat up’ pie

A woman recorded a ‘beat up’ pumpkin pie she received via Walmart delivery and expressed her complaints in a viral TikTok.

The video was uploaded by TikTok user Gailina (@therealgailinax) where she revealed to her 243,000 followers the quality of the pumpkin pie she ordered via Walmart delivery. She starts the video by stating how the problem with Walmart delivery was that “they always give you the worst shit.”

Gailina then unwraps the pie, unveiling the semi-cracked condition it was in, reiterating that it must be in a “rule book” to give delivery customers “the absolute worst shit.” The clip skipped to the pie out of its container where it appeared to have dents and was soggy.

Gailina even called out the corporate giant in the caption, writing, “It never fails they are TERRIBLE @Walmart do better.”

In an email to the Daily Dot, Gailina revealed that the pie was from the Walmart in Oklahoma City. She shared how she did leave feedback about the pie, as well as a review on SiteJabber, but did not receive a response.

“I didn’t get a refund because the only option available was to ‘return’ the pie, meaning I would have to take it back to the store and I don’t have transportation since I’m disabled and don’t drive, hence why I placed a delivery order,” Gailina wrote, referencing comments on her TikTok telling her to get the pie herself.

She continued, “Nearly every time I order delivery from Walmart I get items that are unappealing. Produce is the worst. They’ll either choose items that are EXTREMELY small, nearly spoiled, or molded.”

Gailina claimed that with most Walmart delivery orders, the employees pick out the food while the driver’s only job is to deliver the items. She mentioned how she received many comments from people claiming to be Walmart employees confirming they are told to pick items that in-store customers skip over.

“I also got some comments from alleged employees saying they are told to pick the best items, so I believe this is a store-by-store case,” she said. “Some alleged employees said that they simply grab what they see first since they are on a time limit.”

The video racked up over 164,000 views as of Jan. 8, where people in the comments confirmed that as Walmart employees, they don’t prioritize quality.

“As an employee I can confirm we are told to give people who order the items that are unlikely to be picked in stores,” an alleged Walmart employee claimed.

“Lol yeah they make sure to give away the ones that don’t [sell] first. If they don’t like it they can drive next time to the store,” a second alleged.

Gailina told the Daily Dot she typically uses Instacart, but that Walmart’s paid subscription service, Walmart Plus, offers a 30-day free trial which comes with free delivery, so she wanted to take advantage of the service.

“It’s honestly not worth it,” she claimed. “And I won’t be ordering delivery from Walmart again despite the free delivery. I’ve had too many bad experiences.”

While Gailina said she still ate the pie because she doesn’t believe in wasting food that isn’t expired, she criticized Walmart for often delivering poor-quality groceries and called it ethically and morally unjust, especially for folks who rely on delivery.

“Many people said they stopped ordering Walmart delivery because of this,” Gailina alleged. “This is a huge issue because many of us have to rely on delivery because we are disabled, bedridden, or simply don’t have a car and can’t physically go to the store to shop for ourselves…Sadly, many of these companies only care about profit rather than the satisfaction of their customers.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Walmart via the press contact for more information.