‘i be working 8-10hr shifts on school nights’: Walmart manager excited that teen workers just graduated so she can now schedule them longer

A user on TikTok has sparked discussion about youth work after their video went viral.

In a clip with over 918,000 views, a woman named Kayla can be seen looking into the camera. Audio plays of someone laughing. As the laugh gets more sinister, a filter turns Kayla’s face into a maniacal smile.

“when the minors graduate and you can give them 8 hour shifts now,” TikTok user @opdhtx writes in the text overlaying the video.

American labor laws differ by state. While there are some federal protections for underage workers, each state has their own laws about how to handle the employment of those under the age of 18.

For example, in Texas, where this video was filmed, workers who are under the age of 16 “can work no more than 8 hours in one day” and “no more than 48 hours in one week.” These restrictions are largely lifted once the worker turns 16; as the Texas Workforce Commission’s website puts it, “a child age 16 or 17 has no restrictions on the number of hours or times of day they may work.”

Given these facts, there’s nothing legally preventing Kayla and her team from giving employees aged 16 and up 8 hour shifts during their schooldays, and the restrictions would not change following graduation. The team’s decision to hold off on 8-hour shifts until an employee has graduated is likely either a personal choice or a local Walmart policy.

That said, commenters under the TikTok note that underage workers staying on for 8 hour shifts is surprisingly common.

“Bruh I had 8 hrs and I was still in hs… I just recently graduated,” wrote one user.

“Was i not supposed to be working 8 hour shifts at 16?” asked another.

“i be working 8-10hr shifts on school nights,” stated a third.

“this exactly what happened to me,” claimed a further TikToker. “right after i graduated i had a 10 hour shift the next day.”

Some even commended the team for offering so many hours.

“wish my manager was like this,” shared a commenter. “she be giving me 21 hrs a week even tho I just graduated.”

“Not me begging for 8-10hr shift rn bc all I be getting is 5hr shift 2-3 times a week,” echoed a second.

