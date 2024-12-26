‘The best part was you didn’t need to do it’: Man takes lights off his Porsche. Then he sees the damage

Another content creator is going viral after sharing how a plan to decorate his car with Christmas lights backfired massively.

Gon Olivier (@itsgonolivier) posted his first video of the car, a pink Porsche, on Nov. 18. But starting in early December, the content creator began decorating it. He posted several videos while at the gas station with his car, showing his Porsche decked out in lights.

There was just one problem with Olivier’s plan: He used glue to secure the lights, and, when it came time to remove them, some residue from the glue was left behind.

In a video that has amassed over 13 million views as of Wednesday, Olivier showed his followers what his Porsche looks like now.

“Lights off, glue on,” Olivier wrote in his video’s accompanying caption.

In the text overlay, he added, “Hope everyone enjoyed the Christmas lights.”

Safety precautions when putting lights on cars

Experts recommend using small pieces of either masking or painter’s tape to put lights on your car without leaving any residue behind. While doing this, be sure to avoid covering areas such as your car’s headlights and license plates.

Tape is a better adhesive to glue because it’s more gentle. But not every kind of tape will have the same effect. Painters and masking tape are said to be the ones that will do the least amount of damage to your car’s paint.

Before you do this, also check whether it’s legal in your state. Many states have restrictions on exterior lights on cars with regard to what color they can be and what type of light is permitted.

Other content creator experiment putting lights on car

Olivier isn’t the first driver to deck out his car in Christmas lights ahead of the holiday season.

Earlier in the month, another content creator said he purchased a $100,000 Tesla Model X and similarly decked it out in Christmas decor. Like Olivier, however, they experienced myriad issues when they tried to remove the lights. For instance, while they did use tape vs. glue, it still left a thick, sticky residue on the content creator’s car.

In another December video, a third content creator shared that he similarly decorated his whip with Christmas lights. After seeing the damage left behind, he issued a PSA to fellow drivers. “If you’re thinking of putting on Christmas lights, think again,” he said.

Viewers offer little sympathy to the affected Porsche driver

In the comments section of Olivier’s video, most viewers weren’t sympathetic to the fact that he had to peel glue from his car.

“You got the money to fix it, you’ll be alright,” one user said.

“The best part was you didn’t need to do it,” another quipped.

“This feels like common sense,” a third viewer added.

Others said that, in the future, Olivier should use tape vs. glue.

“Should have used painter’s tape,” one woman advised.

“You have to use painter’s tape,” another echoed. “I just took it off of my H2 Hummer and it came off clean.”

“I feel like there’s gotta be a better way to do this, maybe command strips,” a third user asked.

Olivier’s immediate problem, though, was the glue on his Porsche. And some viewers offered advice on how he could easily get it off.

“Get some Goo gone! You’ll be fine,” one viewer wrote.

“Commercial grade adhesive remover from most local auto part stores,” another said.

“Pricey but works well and goes a long way. Mr. Clean magic erasers,” a third commenter added.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Olivier via TikTok comment and to Porsche through email.

