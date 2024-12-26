‘I need answers’: Target shopper opens the app while shopping. Then she realizes there’s been a major policy change

Target fans to the front. You may have heard the news, but things have changed on your favorite app. What used to be a favorite feature is now gone, but Target reassures customers there are new features on the app to look forward to.

What’s going on with the Target app?

Target customer and app fan Jasmine (@therealjasminerlife) recently took to TikTok to rant about the app’s changes.

“Um no. You know what app needs to be removed from the app store? Remember how before every time you shop you would accumulate a little bit of change in your wallet thing? Well that doesn’t exist anymore. So Target why the [expletive] do you want my number if you’re not going to give me cash back?” says Jasmine while putting lipgloss on in a car. Jasmine’s video has 900,000 views and nearly 900 likes.

Is Jasmine right? Yup. Target has the following statement on their page about the switch. However, they reassure customers that it’s all in good faith to make their shopping experience more seamless.

“We’ll be removing the 1% earnings. As we evolve the Target Circle™ experience we’re reprioritizing to focus on access to automatic deals, personalized bonuses and much more,” Target Circle’s about page states.

As the Daily Dot has previously reported, many shoppers have expressed frustration with the policy change.

What do viewers think?

It seems that people all over the internet are angry about the switch.

“I was wondering why I have not been accumulating no cash back with all this Christmas spending makes sense,” reads one comment.

“Thought the same thing bc everytime I put my number in it says applying your savings and the total never changes?!” says another.

“Can we start a class action against Target because that’s one of the reasons they get you to download the app. Is for target circle rewards,” says a different comment.

“They got rid of rewards like a year ago and then replaced it with automatic deals that only rewards members get—Target employee,” a purported employee counters.

