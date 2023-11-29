‘That makes me strangely happy’: Walmart shopper shows all the ‘leftover’ stuff still in store after the deals end

There’s been an anti-Black Friday movement on TikTok this year.

Shoppers are exposing non-existent deals and showcasing what a flop this year’s Black Friday was by filming all the leftover Black Friday items still in store, days after the deals ended.

One Best Buy customer, Marinés (@mari_nes87), showcased all the unsold TVs that were on sale for Black Friday. “The day after Black Friday, all the TVs are still here. All of them are still here. Look, all the TVs. What happened?” Marinés questions in her video.

Walmart shopper Nikki Dean (@nikkideanauthor) filmed a similar scene at her local Walmart the day after Black Friday.

“All the Black Friday stuff is still here, and that makes me strangely happy,” she says, while panning around the store.

“The Black Friday leftovers are cracking me up. I’ve never seen so much stuff still in the aisles but of course cereal is still $7 a box,” she added in the caption.

The Daily Dot reached out to Dean via TikTok comment and to Walmart via media contact form. Dean’s video racked up 523,000 views.

Shoppers reminisced on Black Fridays of the past when people would throw punches over a good deal. A good deal to shoppers back then was 70% or more off. The 20%-30%-off many retail stores offered this year was just not good enough for consumers to open their wallets.

“90% of their Black Friday prices are their regular prices,” @kicknnick977 wrote.

“The deals sucked this year, and anything that was worth it I bought online lol,” @kmichelleyt shared.

Others shared their reasons for sitting out this year.

“I speak for 99% of America… WE B BROKE!!” @jeremywallace08 stated.

“Cause we ain’t got it..I can’t even afford Walmart groceries,” @user8515642235109 added.

“Probably because after groceries and bills we broke!” @captian_jayson_soto echoed.

According to Ramsey Solutions, “34% of Americans said they’re either struggling or in crisis” when asked about their financial situation. Nearly half of Americans, according to the financial consultant, are struggling to afford bills and food. As a result, these people are cutting back on non-essentials, like many Black Friday items.