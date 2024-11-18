‘I wish my Walmart didn’t lock up all the tools’: Expert spots $29 cordless 4-volt ratchet from Hyper Tough. Is it worth it?

If you’re trying to cheaply outfit a full tool kit for yourself, the next addition to your kit might be sitting on a Walmart shelf. Even better: there’s a high probability that it has a pretty decent price sticker hanging above it.

In recent weeks, Walmart shoppers on the lookout for affordable tools have highlighted several from the Hyper Tough brand, which is manufactured for and sold exclusively through the retailer.

One such shopper, @TheHandymanPreacher on TikTok, has highlighted an electric ratchet at a particularly attractive price. In the video that has drawn over 142,000 views on the platform, the poster describes the tool as a “pretty slick item.”

“Check this out,” the poster says in the video. “This nice little $29 cordless—4-volt cordless ratchet. Quarter inch drive—that’s a pretty slick item. It looks like it’s self charging so you just plug it in, and you charge it. That’s pretty slick. It’s from Hyper Tough. It’s hyper, it’s tough, here at Walmart. Actually, it may be a USB charger, let’s see. [It] gives some specs. It’s light too. Ah, there we go, USB-C charging cable with it. That’s a pretty slick little deal. I may actually grab one of those.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @TheHandymanPreacher via TikTok direct message regarding the video.

Why are shoppers choosing Hyper Tough?

While the Hyper Tough brand is sold at Walmart, many believe Wilde to have manufactured them. Wilde also used to make Craftsman tools for Sears.

The tools have garnered a reputation for value and quality, based on its supposed manufacturer and price point.

Some shoppers have also expressed that they like the tools for being American made, a sentiment shared by many who purchase goods based on their country of manufacture due to a belief that this indicates something about its quality.

Is this a good value?

Coming in at $29, the Hyper Tough cordless electric ratchet is well under the price of similar tools offered from different brands. Many of its peers are closer to $50 at a minimum, but do climb to $100 for a more premium offering.

Viewer experiences

Several of @TheHandymanPreacher’s viewers shared that they had purchased the tool themselves, and found it to be a worthy investment.

“As long as you use the tool like a nut or bolt runner, it will work great for years,” one commenter wrote. “It’s not an impact. my co workers use their E-rachets to break bolts loose, then break head or body of tool.”

“I use the long electric 3/8 rachet,” another commenter wrote. “For basic car service it’s works pretty damn well.”

“I use the 3/8 stubby and 1/2 drive impacts, I can’t complain about them,” a commenter wrote. “They work wonderful.”

However, some other viewers shared that they had less than stellar experiences with tools from the brand.

“I bought a hyper tough mini drill and it’s garbage for most things,” one commented.

“If you want something that will actually work and last go check out Milwaukee or dewalt 12v sets,” another argued. “They’re durable and actually work lol.”

“You couldn’t give me that trash,” a third said.

