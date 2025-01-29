‘I noticed that too!’: Woman shops at Walmart. Then she notice something shocking about the Hispanic aisle

No matter what chain one visits in the United States, the grocery shopping experience is pretty similar. Aisles are divided by their contents, with frozen and refrigerated goods generally held toward the back of the store.

That said, the grocery shopping experience has changed in recent years. For example, some stores are implementing digital price tags, which allow them to easily adjust the listed price. This has caused a wave of internet conspiracy theories. Other stores have implemented their own delivery services, which have been both a help and a headache for buyers.

Now, a user on TikTok says that she noticed her local Walmart changing the way they advertise the contents of their aisles, and she’s not a big fan.

What changed at this Walmart?

In a video with over 2.6 million views, TikTok user Jacklynn Whitsett (@jacklynnwhitsett) says, “This is the last time, and I mean the last time I’m shopping at any [expletive] Walmart. I will find my local farmers, I will go to different stores.”

The reason for her anger? A name change in the Hispanic foods section.

“Yes, this is a Hispanic aisle,” she says. She then shows the aisle marker, which contains a blank space. “But look what they took off the [expletive] sign, that’s no longer there. And it’s on every other [expletive] sign. This is the only one—the only [expletive] sign that’s missing one.”

While the store does not say why they are changing the label, Whitsett appears to believe it has something to do with the recent reelection of President Donald Trump.

“Tell you right now, anybody who voted for Trump better not come in this [expletive]—” she starts, though her video cuts too early for her to finish her statement.

Is this really because of Trump?

The news is filled with stories about deportations and immigration raids, many of which target people from Latin and South America, and Walmart recently rolled back its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion initiatives. So, one can understand why there may be some sensitivity around the removal of anything denoting a connection to Latin and South American culture.

However, the name change does not appear to be connected to the current political situation.

Why exactly the store decided to change the name is unclear, but some locations have had the name changed for years. One Reddit post from three years ago noted a similar change, and a 2021 TikTok video revealed that the store had changed the label on the “Hispanic” section to simply indicate that the aisle had rice and beans.

Are other Walmart stores like this?

In the comments section, users offered their own experiences at Walmart, noting that the change was not universal.

“I’m in Florida and one the Walmarts i usually went to did this too, I was confused as to why I couldn’t find the International section,” said a user. “They removed the sign.”

“Our Walmarts here still have it,” added another.

“All the ones near me have had it like that for over a year now and it’s not just walmart,” stated a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to Whitsett via TIkTok comment.



