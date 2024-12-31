‘Floorwalker’: Walmart shopper says ‘customer’ followed him into the store. Then he turns into the cashier

TikToker Big Bags Penny (@bigbagspenny) has found his content niche: Walmart’s purported floorwalkers. He’s posted several clips about the topic, oftentimes leading to divisive comments and accusations of paranoia.

“Floorwalkers,” as many customers call them, are alleged undercover retail workers assigned the role of watching shoppers to catch them in the act of stealing. Walmart has denied employing secret shoppers on its site.

Penny says these pretend shoppers creepily follow around Walmart guests, and he’s filmed numerous run-ins with people who he believes are floorwalkers.

In a recent TikTok that’s accrued over 99,000 views, Penny discusses floorwalkers again.

His video begins with a recording of a man wearing a black trench coat entering a Walmart store. “Floorwalker turns into my cashier,” Penny writes in a text overlay of his video.

His clip begins with a warning.

“If you go to Walmart today, just be prepared to be followed by a floor walker. They’re gonna follow you in from the parking lot. Like this guy up here in the trench coat. Floorwalker is a job role in asset protection. In this job role they go undercover as customers,” he says.

Does Walmart use secret shoppers?

As the Daily Dot has previously reported, Walmart has denied implementing the usage of secret shoppers in its locations. However, a worker has claimed that he’s been asked several times to pose as a fake shopper. Furthermore, Penny is not the first Walmart customer to document their alleged experiences with such workers.

Multiple roles

“Not only does he have to follow me in from the parking lot. But he has to follow me around in every single aisle,” Penny says.

Penny claims he ultimately witnessed the man turn into a Walmart cashier. “But what I still don’t understand is this guy ended up turning into my cashier at the end,” Penny claims.

While it’s possible the worker was getting some shopping done before his shift, Penny claims that the man followed him from aisle to aisle.

Next, Penny shares a common gripe among Walmart shoppers: receipt-checking. “And if that isn’t bad enough, I ended up getting stopped at the door for almost 10 minutes. ‘Cause I wouldn’t show my receipt,” he says.

“Wouldn’t it be a lot nicer if they were just scanning and bagging our groceries for us? Instead of following us around and watching us do the work,” Penny says at the end of the video. “They got the customer doing all the work. While the employees are supervising us.”

Viewers are split

Multiple commenters replied to Penny’s video stating that they thought he was being irrational with his floor walker commentary.

One pointed out that Penny was able to clock the alleged floorwalker before he even stepped foot in the store. “Looks like you followed him in,” they said.

Others validated Penny’s belief that floorwalkers at Walmart exist. “Wouldn’t it be nicer if ppl didn’t steal! that’s why floor walkers exist,” another said.

Another agreed that these store positions are a thing. “I hate that we have these floor walkers, but it’s their job I guess. Really we need to boycott Walmart itself,” a third commented.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Walmart via email and Penny via TikTok comment for further information.

