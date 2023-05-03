‘Now they can easily up the price daily’: Walmart customer shows Walmart’s new digital pricing

Retail giant Walmart is once again making waves on TikTok after a video showcasing the company’s new digital pricing system went viral.

In the video, TikToker Sarah (@reallifesarah918) demonstrates the new system in action, showing that the digital tags have begun replacing the traditional ones.

The footage of Sarah in the store is accompanied by text overlay messages like, “When you are at one of the first Walmarts to test out digital pricing,” and “The store is going from traditional stickers to digital tags that can be updated by a computer system.”

The video has already amassed over 56,100 views and counting, with many viewers expressing both curiosity and concern about the new system.

“I feel like they’re doing this because people have noticed the price is different when they go up to the register & walmart would have to grant them a refund. this change eliminates that. now they can up the price easily,” one commenter speculated.

“Good bc my local market store does not update tags. So when you get to the register it costs more than advertised,” a second commenter countered.

“Kohl’s has this and makes it look outdated and old. They should come up with something more modern,” a third user remarked.



“Why does it look so outdated,” another commenter questioned.

