‘YOU WEREN’T MEANT TO PAUSE IT’: Customer slams Walmart commercial promising lower prices than last year. Some prices actually increased

Food prices are still high following the past year’s inflation. While prices at some stores have stabilized, customers are frequently left wondering not if prices will stay where they are, but if they will go down.

Earlier in the year, Walmart released a commercial that advertised the chain was, in fact, reducing its prices. The advertisement encouraged viewers to find their “side dish shuffle” before saying that the items were available “for even less than last year.”

Seeing this commercial, TikTok user Tim (@timjr444) noticed something peculiar. At the end of the commercial, it shows various items and their prices from last year compared to their prices this year. As Tim notes, several items have actually increased in price, despite the message in the commercial.

“Where are the savings?” he asks in the video, which currently has over 204,000 views. He proceeds to show several items that have either not changed in price, or gone up slightly.

“That’s a red flag,” he says. Later, he adds, “That is not savings since last year.”

In the comments section, users agreed with Tim’s assessment.

“Some prices actually went up? Why include that??” asked a user.

“Literally only 3 went down,” shared another.

“How are they gonna say ‘look at these savings!’ and then show a bunch of things MORE expensive??” questioned a third.

“YOU WEREN’T MEANT TO PAUSE IT,” joked a further TikToker.

@timjr444 Walmart commercial talking about saving money ? 🤣 room for all your favorites… For even less than last year? I had to pause this to see if I'm seeing things ♬ original sound – timjr444

As for why Walmart decided to include these items, it appears that the total cost if one bought these items would be less this year than last year. The final panel in the commercial shows last year’s price and this year’s price, which are $72 and $70.18, respectively.

However, commenters questioned the idea of advertising such minor savings.

“You can go on a nice vacation with those two dollars. Kids these days just don’t understand the value of a dollar,” laughed a commenter.

A few users noted that, given shrinkflation, it’s unclear if shoppers would even be saving money with these discounts.

“Not to mention, if you get one of those digital scales, all the food containers now have 15% less than they claim,” alleged a commenter.

“The items are smaller than last year too in addition to them not weighing properly! Used to weigh 14oz, now 10oz, but weighs 6-8oz actually!” exclaimed an additional user.

