‘They’re trying to fill a demographic’: What’s up with Walmart’s new ‘affordable gourmet’ brand Bettergoods?

On April 30, Walmart launched a new brand for the first time in 20 years called Bettergoods. It’s geared to create “affordable gourmet” food. But some people aren’t buying it.

Featured Video

“I’m at Walmart and have y’all heard about how Walmart is about to start charging people to check themselves out?” TikTok user Jill (@jillm83) asks in a video with over 81,000 views.

“You’re gonna have to have a membership to checkout.”

Then she reveals the reason behind this. “Well, I’ll tell you why. It’s because they have this new Bettergoods,” Jill explains, unveiling a Bettergoods yogurt flavored freeze dried raspberries. “Seven dollars and fifty cents for this. Who’s buying this?”

Advertisement

As she pans the camera over the shelves, only Bettergoods products are shown. “They have taken over all of the nut aisle. This is all Walmart brand. Who is paying this price, y’all?”

“I don’t know, about you but I’m not paying six dollars for this,” she adds, brandishing a container of okra chips.

Continuing, Jill explains, “Walmart said they’re trying to fill a demographic when they came out with the Bettergoods brand. If it’s gonna cost me more for you to make then, I don’t need it. Nobody wants it.”

Viewers claim they’ve sworn off Walmart

“Ain’t shopped at Wally World in decades,” one viewer wrote.

Advertisement

“Do what I do I don’t go to Walmart [haven’t] shop[ped] there for 15 years,” another remarked.

“I haven’t shopped at Walmart in about 2 years now. Dang time flies lol,” a third said.

However, some try to avoid shopping there unless necessary.

“I have almost cut Walmart completely out of my life. Thankfully, unfortunately, it’s still the cheapest place to find the cat food I like & litter. Those are the only two things I go to Walmart for,” one user commented.

Advertisement

“I don’t go to Walmart unless I’m desperate and can’t find what I need elsewhere,” a second said.

Who is Bettergoods supposed to appeal to?

According to Walmart’s senior vice president of private brands, food and consumables, Bettergoods is designed to appeal to a particular demographic.

Advertisement

“Today’s customers expect more from the private brands they purchase—they want affordable, quality products to elevate their overall food experience. The launch of Bettergoods delivers on that customer need in a meaningful way,” he reportedly said.

“Bettergoods is more than just a new private brand. It’s a commitment to our customers that they can enjoy unique culinary flavors at the incredible value Walmart delivers.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Jill via TikTok comment and direct message as well as Walmart via media contact form.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.