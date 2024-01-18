‘This lady told the cashier I was paying for her items’: Walmart shopper says woman put her in uncomfortable position when checking out

A user on TikTok has sparked discussion after recalling a bizarre experience she had at a local Walmart.

In a video with over 61,000 views, TikTok user Nay (@supernovanb) claims that a fellow shopper put her in an awkward position while at the checkout.

According to Nay, she was checking out when she noticed that an “old lady” was standing behind her with just two items. Seeing this, she decided to let the woman go ahead of her.

“I told her she can go ahead in front of me…and check out, ‘cause I had a whole cart full of stuff and you only got two things in your hand, and ain’t no point for me to wait,” the TikToker says.

The woman accepted and went in front of Nay. The TikToker then saw the cashier scan her items and put them into a bag. The woman then began to leave.

At this point, the cashier began scanning Nay’s items, at which time she noticed something strange was happening.

“I’m sitting there looking at the little total, and I’m like, ‘d***, you only scanned one item, why my sh*t’s already 40-something dollars?’” the TikToker recounts. “Tell me why this lady told the cashier lady that I was paying for her freaking items, and she done got me rung up for some damn wine and some barbecue sauce.”

The TikToker then told the cashier the situation, who appears to have called back the original woman and made her pay for her items.

“Do you know this lady had the audacity to call me rude? Because I ain’t wanna pay for her godd*** wine and barbecue sauce?” Nay concludes.

In a TikTok direct message exchange with the Daily Dot, the TikToker said that the woman “didn’t get too far before I realized she tried to scam me.”

“I asked the cashier why it was $40. She said ‘that lady said yall were together.’ I said I don’t know her!” the TikToker wrote. “The cashier called her back. She acted like she didn’t want to come back and kept walking, so the cashier said ‘SECURITY’ and she turned around and came back.”

The woman, Nay says, was not pleased about having to return.

“She looked at me and said ‘I thought you said you were going to buy them,'” the TikToker explained. “I told her I never said that and just allowed her to skip the line. She started sucking her teeth and digging in her bad. Calling me rude and broke and selfish because ‘it’s hard out here and young folks act like they can’t help out their elders.’”

In the comments section, users shared their thoughts on the events described in the video.

“Well why the h*** didn’t the cashier confirm with you first. Crazy for her to just assume,” said a user.

“If i pay for it, it’s coming home with me!” exclaimed another.

“The AUDACITY ‼️” offered a third. “she’s done that before & got away with it.”

While the TikToker says she “[tries] to give [people] the benefit of the doubt,” she suspected that the woman may have been aware of what she was doing.

“I live in Florida and this was a Walmart by old old people city, so ima say she did this on purpose and has done it before lol,” she wrote. “She literally expected me to just eat her tab.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Walmart via its Media Relations contact form.