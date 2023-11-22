An extreme couponer called out Walmart for its treatment of shoppers looking to purchase sale items from the grocery chain—sometimes for as little as 3 cents.

In a video posted just two days ago, TikTok creator Kayla (@couponwithkayla.fan_0764) stitched a video to her own, showing a Walmart customer who said they were arrested for trying to purchase clearance items. The account associated with the video Kayla referenced seems to be inactive as of Tuesday afternoon.

Kayla claimed to know why it appeared people looking to purchase affordable clothing at Walmart were being punished: Stores wanting to save the clothes for donations because they have so much leftover inventory.

“Cause Walmart has so much left over, they had corporate tell all the stores, ‘Don’t sell these items. We’re going to donate them,’” Kayla said in her video. “Anytime the employees see people trying to buy these clothes, they’re stopping them and saying, you can’t buy these.”

Walmart selling clothes for as cheap as 3 cents has proved to be internet fodder for quite a while. Some people have even shared on Reddit some of the goods they’ve found at their local Walmart like clothes and even video games.

In the subreddit r/Walmart, some users mentioned how not all Walmart locations seem to react to sale items the same.

“People are finding cartloads of clothing, accessories and shoes [with] clearances out to $.03. Some stores are taking items from customers [and] others are encouraging people to buy it,” user nicks_bride said about a year ago.

The Daily Dot reached out to Walmart via media contact form and to Kayla via Instagram direct message.

Commenters on Kayla’s video expressed their outrage over the original poster’s ordeal.

“As someone who works at Walmart this happens so much it’s ridiculous,” user @facetiousmyth said. “I’m a cashier and I let them have it bc that’s the price it says.”

“They also like to put a price on the shelf but will mark it up when you scan,” user @dashmae1204 said. “I spent 45 min getting a manager to fix my cart before paying.”

“I got an air purifier in Walmart’s clearance aisle,” user @jorrrdamnit07 shared. “[An] employee saw it in my cart and said it ‘had the wrong sticker on it.’ Thanks! That’s not my problem.”