‘You don’t have to be there’: Waffle House fans are using the TouchTunes jukebox app to play this Waffle House song

If you were ever curious about how to piss off your local Waffle House server, look no further than this TikTok.

In a recent video, user @thesleepyparamedic revealed that users can download the TouchTunes jukebox app to play songs remotely. Certain songs, he claimed, will draw the ire of the chain’s employees.

In one video, @thesleepyparamedic said that he played “Surfin’ Bird” by The Trashmen in order to “be a menace” to Waffle House employees. The short video showed the content creator walking past a jukebox stationed inside of a Waffle House. He laughed as the song played.

That video, uploaded in late November, led various commenters to share what other songs will apparently annoy the restaurant’s employees. But @thesleepyparamedic said the key to really getting under their skin is to play “There Are Raisins in My Toast” by Danny Jones.

“There is an entire playlist on the jukebox at every Waffle House of Waffle House songs,” @thesleepyparamedic said. “‘There Are Raisins in My Toast’ is by far the best one.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @thesleepyparamedic via TikTok comment and to Waffle House through its media request form. As of Tuesday afternoon, his video had over 455,700 views.

With TouchTunes, users can search jukeboxes by location—even if they’re not physically there. According to @thesleepyparamedic, users can select “the Waffle House nearby” or “the Waffle House on the other side of the country.”

“It doesn’t matter,” he said. “You don’t have to be there.”

For users who want to satisfy their “sadistic” side, @thesleepyparamedic recommended playing Jones’ song on repeat. He said that, for roughly $10, patrons can put this song on repeat for an hour. @thesleepyparamedic said he did this in a town he previously resided in.

“There was an entire playlist of stupid sh*t I would bombard them with, but this [song] was at the top of the list,” he said. “The people who work there f*cking hate this song.”

It’s unclear why Waffle House workers detest this song specifically. But in the comments section, viewers shared other songs they’ve played through the app to annoy workers at nearby establishments.

“I found 1 in a strip club and played nothing but hymns for an hour,” one user said.

“I do baby shark all around my town,” another wrote.

“I’d play the chipmunks Christmas album,” a third viewer recommended.