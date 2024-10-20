‘Holy cow, man’: Woman takes her 2023 Volkswagen to mechanic. It already needs new brakes

A mechanic recently went viral after sharing an unexpected issue involving a brand-new 2023 Volkswagen.

TikTok mechanic Matt (@mattthemechanic43) recently posted a video that has now garnered over 1.4 million views, where he documents the process of checking out the brakes of a woman’s new Volkswagen.

“So this is why you don’t just believe somebody when they say something’s wrong with your vehicle,” Matt begins.

He then meets the client who explains that a different auto shop has given her some bad news, and she wants a second opinion.

“They said they were, like, so bad when I got it checked out, but [my dad] didn’t know,” she explains.

Matt, however, was skeptical, given that the car was a 2023 model with only 30,000 miles on it.

What’s wrong with the 2023 Volkswagen?

“The brakes shouldn’t even be bad right now unless you’re just pretty excessive on them,” he says.

As he gets to work, Matt doesn’t notice anything that would indicate major issues.

“I’m not hearing anything that would make me think that the brakes are bad,” he states.

After jacking up the car to inspect the brakes, Matt discovers what’s wrong.

“So for the grand reveal, the front is full… we got clear evidence of full brakes there. 100% full front rotors… but indeed, she does need rear brakes.”

Despite the rear needing some attention, Matt concludes, “Thank goodness she at least needs [only] rear brakes and it’s not as bad as it seems.”

How did he save the woman money?

Matt explains that the woman managed to save money since the rotors didn’t need replacing.

“The rotors definitely don’t need to be replaced or anything like that… dropped the price down a couple hundred bucks,” he remarks.

After putting in new rear brakes, Matt takes a moment to educate viewers.

“If you are low on brake fluid, that means your calipers are compressed in. Don’t top the fluid off, just change the brakes,” he advises.

The video concludes with Matt taking the car for a test drive, satisfied that everything is in working order.

“So checks out, everything is working as it should,” he says. “On to the next one.”

How reliable is the Volkswagen Taos?

Although the mechanic or the owner never mentioned the model of the 2023 Volkswagen, it appears to be a Volkswagen Taos SUV.

Owners of this make and model rated the vehicle with 8.1 out of 10 on the car site Edmunds.

The site tested the vehicle as well, stating some of its pros such as smooth driving, a comfortable interior, “impressive” technology features, and a big cargo area for a little SUV.

They also listed a few cons, such as a slow transmission and engine noise at highway speeds.

Although the mechanic in the video discovered that the rear brakes needed replacement, there was no mention of specific issues with this particular model in expert reviews.

Viewers share their thoughts

In the comments, most users were thankful to the mechanic for saving his client a considerable amount of money. Others shared their advice.

“There’s a warranty for the brakes,” wrote one user. “VW will cover it.”

“Volkswagen brakes always squeak when cold,” said another. “They last a long time too.”

“The people’s mechanic,” complimented a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to Matt (@mattthemechanic43) via TikTok messaging and comments. We’ve also contacted Volkswagen via email.

