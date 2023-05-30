‘That’s a police officer and not the restaurant manager asking about their dining experience?’: Viewers defend customer after restaurant calls police on them

A restaurant called the police on a customer who didn’t like their food.

In a viral TikTok that’s been viewed over 1 million times since it was posted, user Nique (@nickodagreat) claims she tried a Mexican restaurant for the first time but when she expressed her dissatisfaction with the food, the restaurant called the police on her.

Nique writes in the text overlay of her video, “THEY REALLY CALLED THE POLICE ON ME wowwwww we was the only black people in the restaurant SMH”

In the clip, a police officer can be heard speaking to Nique and someone else at her table, asking if everything was all right. Nique’s dining companion can be heard telling the officer that Nique wasn’t happy with one of her menu items.

Nique then speaks to the officer directly. The customer informs the officer that the restaurant served her “watery” salsa and queso and that the steak in her steak taco tasted “spoiled.” The TikToker’s friend also confirms that she had a bite of the taco and that it didn’t “taste right.”

“I didn’t swallow it, that’s how bad it was,” Nique’s friend says to the officer. After telling the waitress that she wasn’t satisfied with the steak taco, Nique relays that the waitress laughed. The server stated that she actually liked the restaurant’s steak tacos, but that she would cancel the order.

However, Nique says that restaurant staff then informed her that she would have to pay for the steak taco, to which she responded that she would if they remade the item.

The customer claims that the restaurant then called the police because they “didn’t want to do a remake.”

“She didn’t refuse to pay. She refused to not pay for something she didn’t even get,” her friend says off-camera.

Nique and her friend joke that they weren’t attempting to “dine and dash” because if they were they would’ve tried the whole menu and they would have left before the police arrived.

In a follow up clip, Nique says that the officer sided with her and suggested that she only pay for the items she ate and not the ones she sent back. But that the owner of the restaurant “was not happy about that.”

She also posted a screenshot of the restaurant’s name, La Casa Fierro in Muskegon, Michigan, and reiterated that there was no need for the owner to have called the police.

Many people who viewed the video took to review-bombing the restaurant’s Google page. Some of the newest reviews call the establishement out for being “racist” and claim that it has “horrible food.” One person directly referred to the TikTok video in his review, writing, “Will call there police if you don’t like your food”

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first instance of a restaurant or store calling the police on a black customer. In 2021, Starbucks faced backlash after its workers called the police on two black men for no apparent reason.

Viewers in the comment section of Nique’s video also expressed their shock at the fact that management immediately jumped to calling the police.

“The fact that the police officer is actually entertaining this is insane,” remarked one person.

“How we go straight to the police and not the manager,” asked another, while a third exclaimed, “I’m sorry that’s a police officer and not the restaurant manager asking about their dining experience???”

Viewers also commended Nique for keeping her composure as she calmly explained the situation to the police officer. “I absolutely loved the way you asked to be listened to first before he jumped to conclusions.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Nique via TikTok comment and to La Casa Fierro and the Muskegon police department via email.