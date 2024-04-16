‘I’m changing my identity’: Verizon customer says company is trying to bill him $439 million after he changed phone plan

Several former Verizon customers are calling out the company after alleging that it sent them a bill for almost half a billion dollars.

In one video, TikTok user Trevor Fitzgerald (@deathby2wheels) says that he had two Apple Watches and two iPhones linked to his account. At most, he estimated that he would be billed around $5,000.

Instead, the TikToker claims that he received a bill in the mail for $439 million.

“I am nor in the right clothes, the right … vehicle, the right tax bracket—like, did someone go on my account and order 500 of everything?” Fitzgerald asks in the clip, which currently has over 2 million views.

In the comments section, users expressed their disbelief about the bill.

“Brother when you added 600 + 200, called it 1,000.. then gave them 5,000 as benefit of the doubt??? I was already shook,” said a user.

“That’s a lawsuitttttt fight them. Even for the 4 devices on ur plan in no way shape or form could that ever add up to 400 million,” stated another.

Strangely, this TikToker was not the only one to report this.

In another video, this one posted by TikTok user Kelly McGee (@kellymcgee4), the TikToker says she too received a bill for the same amount of money.

“Ah… the old you must buy our company if you cancel your account trick,” joked a commenter under her video.

“If you call and complain they’ll give you $10 off,” laughed another.

While it’s unclear what is happening here, a user on Reddit claims to have received a similar bill on Friday of this past week. The Daily Dot reached out to Verizon via email for clarification.

Regardless of why this is happening, users shared their own Verizon horror stories in the comments section.

“I have a Verizon bill from 2011 that I refuse to pay because they claim I owe them $10,000 for 2 phones,” said a commenter.

“Verizon sent me to collections less than 2 weeks after i closed my account with only $60 due. collections for $60,” recounted a second. “Guess whos not getting paid now.”

Earlier in the year, Verizon agreed to pay out a $100 million settlement after being accused of charging customers fees that the lawsuit alleged were “unfair and not adequately disclosed.” Verizon has denied any wrongdoing.

The Daily Dot reached out to Fitzgerald and McGee via TikTok direct message.

