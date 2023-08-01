‘I’ve never been turned down this much’: Beverage cart server says it’s too hot to sell Fireball whisky. Even chilled

A golf cart server went viral on TikTok after revealing how extreme temperatures this summer are affecting her ability to make money.

Zalaiya Nefwani (@zalaiyanefwani) posted the now-viral video last week. In it, she recorded herself driving around a golf course and offering drinks to golfers—most of whom turn her down.

“Who’s ready for chilled Fireball?” she asked one patron.

“Not me,” they responded.

“No drinking?” Nefwani asked.

“It’s too hot!” the golfer said.

Nefwani recorded a few more interactions with customers before switching the camera to a view of herself telling users more about her predicament. Throughout the day, she said, she had no luck selling beverages. Most people only wanted ice—which is free. “And nine times out of 10, they don’t even tip, which is fine,” she said. But there was a downside. “Your girl isn’t making any money or any sales.”

Eventually, Nefwani did make a sale after a customer purchased three Bud Lights and a bag of ice. Still, the server said that she’s making markedly less money than she has in the past.

“Y’all see how this heat is affecting my MONEY??! I’ve never been turned down this much in my life!!” she captioned her video.

The Daily Dot reached out to Nefwani via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment. As of Tuesday morning, her video had racked up over 1.3 million views, with most viewers confused why people didn’t want a cold drink on a hot day.

“Strange! A cold drink on a hot day would make me drink more,” one viewer said.

“Doesn’t the heat make you want a cold beer?” another questioned.

“You would think the waters/Gatorades would sell more in the heat,” a third person noted.

Some viewers, however, offered suggestions as to why Nefwani wasn’t making any sales.

“Pushing fireball is probably the wrong choice,” one person suggested.

“I think bc you smile after u talk not during, makes it seem not genuine,” a second added.

So, does heat really affect business? According to AccuWeather, extreme heat can disrupt certain business operations and cause power outages, equipment failures, transportation delays, and interruptions in the supply chain. But it impacts customers, too. Research shows that heat can affect people’s mood and make them less likely to spend money.