‘They send you a check in the mail’: Woman shares little-known trick of what to do if your package is late

If you have a gripe with the USPS system over a late package, it might be able to offer you a refund for your troubles.

Hundreds of thousands of packages and pieces of mail are delivered every day. The USPS alone delivered an average of 318 million pieces of mail every day in 2023. It’s inevitable that some things will get delayed—even when you pay extra for expedited shipping.

Sometimes, the delay is fine. You just have to wait an extra day for the appliance or shoe you were really excited about but that you didn’t necessarily need ASAP.

But other times, that missed time frame makes all of the difference, like if you need an item or document before boarding a flight or if it’s a birthday or holiday present.

Instead of just fuming about it, this TikToker suggests you take advantage of a little-known policy.

How to get compensated for a late package

In a viral video, TikToker and passive income influencer Kamoryana Danae shared what she does when a package arrives late. Her tip has more than 112,000 views.

“I did not know this. But if you pay to overnight something from the post office, and it comes late, which it is, always, you can go online and get a refund. And they send you a check in the mail,” Danae said.

In the clip, Danae showed she got a check from USPS for $78.10. That’s a pretty penny to get refunded.

What’s USPS’s refund policy?

With exceptions for the holidays, items that are sent out with Priority Mail Express or the Sunday or holiday premium fee have a guaranteed arrival date. If it isn’t delivered by that day, you may be eligible for a refund.

It’s not clear on the USPS website if the return cost they’re covering is for the item value or the delivery cost, though it’s likely the latter considering the language on the website. Plus, USPS likely doesn’t want to be liable for very expensive packages.

This only applies when:

The item is not delivered by the guaranteed delivery date and time specified at the time of mailing.

There was no delivery attempt by the guaranteed delivery date and time specified at the time of mailing.

The item isn’t made available for pickup by the listed delivery date and time.

How can you request a refund?

You can request a refund online, in person, or via mail.

The refund must be requested two to 30 days after the original arrival date for Priority Mail Express and within 30 to 60 days for Priority Mail Express with extra services purchased.

“Not me thinking for a quick second you get a check in the mail along with a free lip gloss,” a top comment read.

“Yes i never knew until it happened to me this year,” a person said.

“Yup i went in person filled out a paper and they gave me cash,” another wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Danae for comment via email and Instagram direct message and to USPS via email.

