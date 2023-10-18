‘Explains why I haven’t been getting my mail as much’: USPS worker shares PSA on new address change policy

A United States Postal Service (USPS) delivery driver warned of a new change of address policy that has been implemented.

The video featured TikTok user @gbrodgers, who posts content about his job as a USPS driver. This time, he shared a new USPS policy.

“Before, if you moved, you would either turn in a form to the post office, or you would do it online,” he said. Now, after submitting a change of address form, USPS customers will receive an email with a QR code. “You must then take your ID or driver’s license with that QR code and go to the post office in person so they can make the changes,” he continued. “This is to avoid any kind of fraud where someone would just go online and make a forward in your name.”

The Daily Dot reached out to USPS via contact form and @gbrodgers via TikTok comment and direct message. The video amassed 1.8 million views, and viewers appreciated the information.

“Thank you!! Explains why I haven’t been getting my mail as much since moving a few weeks ago,” one viewer wrote.

“I’m glad I saw this bc I am literally moving in the next 2 weeks! so thank you!” a second echoed.

On the other hand, some weren’t as thrilled with the new policy.

“I just made the Most Entitled ‘UGH’ noise. I get it is anti-fraud but I am literally working for the entirety of the post office hours,” one user stated.

“Ugh, I get the why, but man that’s a lot of work and possible long lines when when clerk jobs have been reduced over the years,” a second remarked.

“Such a hassle….thats why all my mail be coming back cuz they didn’t go in to confirm the [change of address],” a third said.

The USPS website confirms that customers may be sent a barcode to their email that they must present in person to verify their identity after a change of address request. However, this is only if other identity verification methods fail after a customer submits an online request.

The site lists two methods typically required for online identity verification: “A mobile phone number verification may be required, and a One-Time-Passcode or verification link will be texted to your cell phone. A $1.10 credit card identity verification fee will be charged to your credit card. The billing address on the credit card must match either the old or the new address used in the COA request. Prepaid cards and gift cards are not accepted.”