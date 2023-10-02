‘No one buys them’: Sephora worker shares which beauty products ‘collect dust’

A Sephora worker revealed some of the beauty products that aren’t worth spending your money on.

TikToker Liv Stone (@notoliviastone) typically posts beauty-related content and in her latest post, she goes over the “products that collect dust in Sephora.”

First up are eyebrow products from tarte Cosmetics. “Honestly, no one buys them. They go on sale all the time too and still nobody buys them,” Liv says.

Next is the Boi-ing Cakeless Full Coverage Waterproof Liquid Concealer from Benefit Cosmetics, which is so unpopular that Liv says she doesn’t understand “how they’re still standing.”

The Sephora worker then points out some products from Milk Makeup. She says that while the brand’s blush and bronzer sticks are popular, the products from their “Bionic” line do not fare as well.

One product the content creator actually likes is Iconic London’s Prep-Set-Glow Hydrating Spray, which Liv refers to as a setting spray. But, she says customers don’t buy it because “I think the shimmer in it kinda settles at the bottom and it … throws people off.”

Finally, the creator points to a shelf of scented candles from NEST New York while shaking her head and saying, “I really don’t know why we have these candles.”

The video amassed 3.8 million views as of publication, with Sephora shoppers weighing in on Liv’s assessment of certain items in the comments.

“Whoa whoa whoa what’s wrong with the Benefit concealer? I’ve been buying it for a while & love it,” one viewer asked.

“Omg i love the milk liquid bronzers and blushes they’re slept on,” a second commented.

“The Iconic London setting spray is literally iconic. Just needs a good shake and it lays on the skin so nicely!” a third stated.

Some commenters added other brands to the list of unpopular products at Sephora.

“The nest diffusers too!! I was at [Sephora] for 10 years and I’d send them back every single year after Xmas lol,” one user shared.

“Huda’s stick foundation, jlo beauty, boy smells fragrances, iconic london, fashion fair, all benefit skincare and complexion products, hermes perfumes,” another added.

“I wanted to buy that benefit concealer once and the lady from Sephora was like ‘no, you don’t,'” someone else wrote.

