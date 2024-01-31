‘I would’ve snatched that tip back so fast’: Customer orders vodka at 9am to make Jello shots for party. Uber Eats delivery driver told her to look into substance abuse treatment

An Uber Eats delivery driver thought a customer might have a drinking problem, so she addressed it. Commenters are split about whether it was her place to say anything at all.

The interaction between the customer and delivery person was caught on a Ring camera and uploaded to TikTok, where it now has more than 2 million views.

In the video, user Erecht (@erecht) explains that she ordered vodka for delivery from Uber Eats at 9 am and felt like she got hit with a wave of judgment from the delivery person.

When the delivery person pulls up with the vodka, Erecht is already waiting for them at the door with their tip in hand. As the delivery person handed Erecht the bottle in a bag, she also gave her a piece of paper about the size of a business card.

It reads, “Look into substance treatment,” and has the name of a local help center and their phone number written down, as Erecht reveals in a photo of the card.

Reading this, Erecht said she was shocked and felt judged but said her instinct was to kick into her “manager customer service attitude.” She laughed it off and told the delivery person that the alcohol wasn’t for her to drink right away but for her to prepare jello shots for a party later that day.

She added that the only reason she even placed the delivery order instead of going herself was because her car was in the shop.

The clip cuts off, but Erecht said that the driver told her she was “embarrassed” to buy the alcohol so early in the morning.

“Then why accept the order? Judge much?” Erecht said.

“Last I checked, your job was to deliver. Not make assumptions about the person & hand out cards that weren’t yours,” the TikToker explained in the caption. “We went on about my recovery of 12.5 yrs and she still judged me for ordering it early in the morning and how she ‘was embarrassed to buy it’. she didn’t have to accept the order, yet she did.”

In a comment, she added that while she did contact Uber about it, the company didn’t do anything or sympathize with her situation.

The video has more than 2,300 comments and viewers are very divided.

On one side were those who agreed with Erecht, saying that the driver crossed the line and should have kept her opinions to herself.

“She overstepped a big boundary when I [saw] the card my mouth dropped,” a person said.

“I would’ve snatched that tip back so fast,” one top comment read. In reply, Erecht said she did, but the video doesn’t go long enough to show this.

Others said that Erecht should have more grace for the woman because it’s possible that her message was out of genuine concern rather than judgment.

“She may have been over stepping boundaries, but I also wonder if by chance she has history/loved ones who struggle so she assumed she was helping,” a commenter wrote.

“That’s actually really sweet of her to do. We need more people like her,” another said.

