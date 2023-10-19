‘I could def smell the fresh wax’: Uber Eats customer finds dab spoon attached to Starbucks coffee

A user on TikTok has sparked discussion after making an unexpected discovery in her Uber Eats order.

In a video with over 41,000 views, TikTok user Julie (@juliekay7) says that she placed an order from Starbucks via Uber Eats. Her order arrived in a sealed bag. However, when she unsealed the bag and removed her coffee, she noticed something peculiar.

“This was attached to it,” she says, showing a cup with a metal instrument fixed in the cardboard sleeve. “Is that a dab spoon?”

For context, a “dab spoon” is a tool used to do “dabs,” which is a method of smoking highly concentrated cannabis. The dab spoon is used to apply the THC wax to the dab rig without burning oneself.

According to Julie, it seemed that this dab spoon had previously been used.

“I could def smell the fresh wax,” wrote Julie in a comment. Another user observed in a comment that, “there are literally remnants of wax on the end.”

Other users simply speculated as to how something like this could have happened.

“Some poor stoned Uber eats driver is probably searching is car like crazy for his lil scoop,” said a commenter. “It probably pierced thru the bottom of the bag lol.”

“Ok I feel like ur driver dropped it in while using it and prob opened ur bag to look for it and he j couldn’t find it,” offered another.

“Your driver probably got pulled over on the way and hid it lol,” suggested a third.

“Seems like they put your drink in their cup holder at one point,” stated an additional TikToker.

This isn’t the first time an internet user has sparked a discussion after getting something extra with their food order. Earlier this year, a user claimed that their Chick-fil-A drink was delivered with a pair of AirPods stuck in the bottom.

For Julie’s part, she says the discovery didn’t bother her.

“Lol yeah I def just took it out and drank the coffee anyways not concerned,” she wrote in a comment. “Just funny.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Uber and Starbucks via email and Julie via TikTok comment.