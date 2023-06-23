‘If you can’t tip good get your own food’: Uber Eats driver leaves angry note for customers who didn’t tip ahead of delivery

A customer who ordered Uber Eats received a stern written message from their delivery driver, who scolded them for not tipping before their food was delivered.

TikTok creator Kristen Valenzuela (@thesocialscaler) recently posted a video showing a rude note scrawled on her Uber Eats order by a delivery driver.

The video focuses on the delivery with two identical messages written across the receipt and the bag. Both read: “If you can’t tip good go get your own food.”

Viewed over 32,000 times, the clip sparked a discussion on best tipping practices.

Kristen’s friend begins speaking, “This is an FYI. This was sent to us from delivery from Uber Eats, and the driver literally wrote this twice.”

The camera focuses on the brown paper bag and the delivery driver’s notes.

“We all know that when you tip you literally tip after you get your meal,” the person narrating said. “This is so unprofessional. We obviously know how to tip. You’re actually not getting a tip now. Cause you wanna be rude and you wanna put this on my food. This is not acceptable.”

The camera then turns to Valenzuela. “We are literally ordering this food for my grandpa who is sick in hospice right now,” she explained.

“So thank you for making our life harder,” the friend concluded.

Though they had stated that they won’t tip the driver, the video then shows them tipping 10% before they finish the order.

Uber Eats has become a go-to service for many people ordering food. Although the company does not require customers to tip, they do encourage it.

The Daily Dot reached out to Kristen via TikTok comments and Uber Eats via email

Users were split on whether the delivery driver was in the wrong. Some stressed how Uber Eats orders are accepted by drivers solely on the strength of the tips, while others commented that tipping once the food is delivered is perfectly acceptable.

“Idk, I always add the tip up front to ensure someone picks up the order, [because] it’s not the same as dining out. This is still way extra tho lol,” one user said.

“Tipping culture is out of control,” replied a second user.

“Nah you tip up front with Uber Eats. If they don’t meet service [standards] reduce tip after delivery,” explained a third user.

A commenter offered another method to let delivery drivers know that they are going to be tipped.

“Nope, I tip once my food is delivered!! I even put it in the notes, that their tip depends on how fast my food arrives,” they said.

Although users disagreed on whether tipping up front was the correct method when ordering from delivery apps, most agreed that the note was rude and unprofessional. One user summed these feelings up in her reply, “Always tip before, but this is WILD to write something like this omg.”