‘She got the ick’: Uber driver says dating ‘doesn’t exist anymore’ after passenger reveals the real reason she stopped talking to man at bar

After overhearing a passenger’s conversation, this Uber driver has declared that the dating scene is dead and will lead to the country being underpopulated in the future. He’s not completely wrong.

With the rise in dating apps over the last twenty years, it’s become (supposedly) easier to meet new potential partners. Dating apps have expanded people’s pool of suitors and made the process more convenient.

But the seemingly endless options of people to date have also brought about unrealistic expectations, a culture in which people easily and quickly disregard others’ feelings, and made the process more superficial.

It seems these attitudes around dating have also affected how people interact when they have a meet-cute and whether they’re open to getting to know them.

“Social media gave us the illusion of unlimited possibilities,” one commenter said.

In a TikTok, a Pittsburgh Uber driver (@realalwayswins) shared that he had just overheard a conversation between a woman and her two guy friends that left him hopeless about the dating scene.

He explains that the woman was giddily recounting to her friends how she met a guy at the club who was a great dancer, smooth, had access to go behind the DJ booth, and even took her to meet his friends.

“I was thinking in my head, ‘This was a fantastic night for you. This is awesome. Like, cool girl meets a guy. Maybe this goes somewhere,'” the driver says.

That’s where the story took a turn.

The woman declared that she got the “ick” from him, and it made her no longer want to keep being around him. The ick is a sudden feeling of disgust towards a person you were once attracted to. It’s often caused by something small, like the way they eat, their mannerisms, or hygiene.

Well, in this case, the woman got the ick because of something much bigger. The man tried to converse with her, and from there, “she could tell his entire personality.” Which the driver thought was presumptuous on her part.

“Once she knows somebody’s personality, she can’t hook up with them, she can’t pursue anything with them, she can’t date them. It’s over. It’s done,” the driver overheard on of the passengers say.

All he could think in reaction to this woman was: “The human race is gonna die.” And birth rates in the United States have, in fact, been falling as people have fewer or no kids, in part because of the economy, CNBC reported.

He goes on to say that to him, it seems the woman is so “utterly anxious” that she can’t stand to share anything about herself with him or get to know the guy.

“Essentially she was an extremely emotionally unavailable person,” a commenter said.

He added that he worries this will lead to humans’ eventual underpopulation because we won’t be able to form meaningful romantic relationships.

The Uber driver then encouraged people who want to date more seriously to go out and put themselves out there.

“If enough of you do, perhaps the culture will actually change.”

The video has over 35,000 views and hundreds of comments as of Wednesday morning.

“Basically… people are just TOO picky these days,” a top comment read.

“Sometimes people just don’t match energy,” a person said.

“I’m really curious what he said that [gave] her the ick….” another wondered.

“Women don’t want someone that they know. They want someone whom they can project and maintain their fantasies onto,” a commenter wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to the Uber driver for comment via TikTok comment.