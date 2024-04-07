‘Tell me why’: Woman applies to Twin Peaks. She says they made her take 4 full-body, side profile pictures

Twin Peaks is a popular sports bar known for its atmosphere, beer, and “Twin Peaks Girls.” A woman detailed her casting call-like interview experience of having to take four pictures wearing Twin Peaks’ uniform, and it’s more invasive than viewers realized.

While sitting in her car, TikTok user @66lgum revealed her bizarre interview experience with Twin Peaks. “Tell me why I just applied to Twin Peaks,” she began. “I went for the interview and they made me take audition photos.” During the interview, the content creator claimed she had to wear the uniform for the photos. “Four [expletive] photos: side profile, full body,” she said. In addition, the content creator had to smile for the photos. However, she wasn’t happy with how she looked in the photos. Despite this, @66lgum hoped she got the job.

“My current job’s not doing it. I’m actually sitting out front right now and I’m dreading having to go in,” she said. Then, the content creator said she felt insecure after the interview by comparing herself to the other servers. “I walked in the place a bad [expletive] and I left horrified,” she revealed. “I’d advise against applying there unless you look like Kim Kardashian. I walked in, every girl is beautiful.” The video concluded with @66lgum worrying about getting the job.

According to Twin Peaks’ website, they thrive on their “Twin Peaks Girls.”

“Our Twin Peaks Girls are the essential ingredient to the perfect lodge experience. They are the beautiful faces that represent the brand and the reason our customers consistently come back for more. Equal parts friendly, engaging and attentive, our Twin Peaks Girls ensure every guest feels like a regular,” per Twin Peaks’ website. These women wear revealing midriff plaid shirts that show off their cleavage and stomach paired with denim shorts.

The Daily Dot reached out to @66lgum via TikTok comment and Twin Peaks via contact form. The video amassed over 838,000 views where viewers showered her with compliments.

“face card 10/10,” one viewer wrote.

“Girl ur so beautiful that’s all I’m focusing on,” a second complimented.

Furthermore, @66lgum feelings and experiences resonated with others.

“bro i felt so bad after like what am i applying for a beauty pageant i jus want money pls,” one user recalled.

“they did this to me and I got the job,” a second commented.

“Oh yea they made me do them right in the back of the restaurant and not the back back either …like the back of where people [were] seated,” a third revealed.

Moreover, Twin Peaks’ hiring process is similar to a casting call. The applicant has their photos taken and sent to corporate. “They judge you on hair, skin, makeup, teeth, and how toned and skinny you are. If you have any sort of body rolls you won’t be hired,” per Mashed.

In a follow-up video, @66lgum secured the job exactly three days after the interview, as the company told her. “They called me this morning and they’re like, ‘Hey, are you still interested?’” She would start as a host but eventually become a server. She concluded by promising another update video about working there.