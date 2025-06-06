TSA issues warning for travelers who charge their phones at the airport

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) issued a warning to all travelers: Come to the airport with charged devices.

Featured Video

Otherwise, beware that your information could be hacked.

“When you’re at an airport do not plug your phone directly into a USB port,” the TSA warned in a PSA on Facebook.

Charging your devices could get them hacked

That convenient airport charging station might just be a hacker’s playground.

Advertisement

The agency warned that cybercriminals can install malware on public USB charging ports. The tactic is known as “juice jacking” or “port jacking.”

Once malware is installed on your device, hackers can gain access to sensitive data, including passwords, photos, and banking information. They can then ransom your device or steal and exploit your personal data.

And USB ports aren’t the only digital danger lurking at the terminal.

Public Wi-Fi networks at airports also pose major security risks. Hackers who connect to the same network can intercept the data you transmit online.

Advertisement

This makes it risky to log into bank accounts, send passwords, or share any private information while connected to airport Wi-Fi.

In April, Argentine flight attendant Barbara Bacilieri alleged that thieves have been buying low-cost airline tickets just to get past security.

Access to terminals enables them to steal from passengers and duty-free shops without ever intending to board a flight.

Bacilieri’s claims have sparked concern among both airline staff and travelers.

Advertisement

Many worry about the ease with which potential criminals can enter secure areas under the guise of being legitimate passengers.

Security experts are now calling for stricter screening procedures and closer monitoring within airport terminals to prevent similar incidents.

TikToker Consumer Hero (@consumerhero) posted a TikTok to spread word of the warning. His video so far has 652,000 views and offered a place for viewers to react to the news.

“We can’t do NOTHINGGGG … why are they trying to steal from us we are brokeeee,” one tired viewer said.

Advertisement

“I’m so sicka this place. America is a damn dump,” another expressed.

What should travelers do?

TSA officials are echoing warnings put out by the FBI, FCC, and countless tech experts.

Advertisement

They are urging travelers to avoid charging ports and carry their own “TSA compliant battery pack.”

These personal power banks reduce exposure to potential hacking attempts and ensure your device stays secure—and powered—throughout your journey.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.