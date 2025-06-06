Comedian and podcaster Joe Rogan probably thought he’d seen it all until mentalist Oz Pearlman guessed his top-secret ATM PIN number.

Rogan hosted the illusionist on this week’s episode of the “Joe Rogan Experience.” That’s when Pearlman showed off his skills by guessing the podcaster’s pin number, which apparently Rogan’s own wife doesn’t even know. Pearlman first asked Rogan to give him a random number—one that wasn’t his real PIN code. Rogan shoots back with a seemingly random number, “2020.”

Even though this number was seemingly very random, it was a giveaway for Pearlman, a mentalist who uses “mental skills and intuitive abilities to interpret body language, behavior, and energy” to figure things out.

“I think the first number of your code is a 1, isn’t it?” Pearlman asks as he begins writing on a handheld whiteboard.

“Why would I tell you that on the air?” Rogan responds.

Pearlman then questions if he should write down the number and only show it to Rogan. “Sure,” Rogan responds, although he does confirm that the first number Pearlman guessed “is correct.”

Pearlman also lets listeners know that Rogan didn’t “know this was going to happen” on the show. “I’m only going to ask you one more question: The last number is the biggest, isn’t it?” Pearlman asks. Rogan, again, responds in the affirmative.

Then Pearlman scribbles down a number that he only shows Rogan.

“How’d I do, Joe? Is that your ATM PIN code?” he asks, showing Rogan the whiteboard. Rogan confirms that it is and purses his lips.

“That’s weird,” he says. “I’m skeptical because I’ve got that pin code in the mail. … I don’t like that.”

The internet is more concerned with Rogan’s temperament during the interaction. They said he appeared “clearly uncomfortable” and “visibly annoyed.”

An X user asked the AI chatbot Grok if the trick is “legit.” Grok replied, “Yes, Oz Pearlman’s PIN guess on Joe Rogan’s show is legit as a mentalist performance, not mind-reading. He likely used psychological techniques like cold reading and body language observation to guess the PIN, consistent with his past performances. Rogan’s surprised reaction suggests no collusion, though some speculate about pre-show setup, there’s no evidence for it here.”

Another user asked Grok to guess Rogan’s code using context clues. Grok responded, “The exact PIN Oz Pearlman guessed for Joe Rogan isn’t fully confirmed, but some sources suggest it was 5696, based on descriptions of the process where Pearlman noted it ‘starts with a 1’ and ‘the last number is the biggest.’”

Grok continued, “This comes from news reports and X discussions, though privacy limits definitive disclosure. Pearlman likely used mentalist techniques like reading body language and statistical patterns, not mind-reading. Some speculate it was staged, but Rogan’s reaction seems genuine. Without a full transcript, uncertainty remains.”

