Trump experiences buyer’s remorse over Tesla purchase

This is not a false alarm. President Donald Trump is the latest Tesla owner with buyer’s remorse as a result of the behavior of CEO Elon Musk. So much so that he’s apparently considering selling his, according to the BBC.

Everybody alive and on the internet heard the two billionaires going at it publicly on June 5. The fight bubbled up as Congress continued to debate a massive tax and spending bill that could have massive implications on the national debt.

Musk apparently decided it was worth breaking with the president over. He called out the bill on his X platform, which prompted a response from Trump in the Oval Office. The argument escalated to such an extent that Musk eventually even called for Trump’s impeachment.

Tesla regret

Now, Trump is hitting back by floating the idea that he could join the very real club of Tesla owners who are embarrassed to be associated with Musk. Trump owns a red Tesla Model S. It has Florida plates.

Perhaps Trump will change his mind and keep the Tesla but put one of these “I Bought This Before Elon Went Crazy” bumper stickers on it. That might actually make Musk madder than putting it on the resale market ever would.

A couple of years ago, a Reddit user posted to r/EnoughMuskSpam with their thoughts on the Tesla buyer regret phenomenon. The person argued that Musk’s personality was largely hidden from the public before he purchased Twitter (and later renamed it X).

