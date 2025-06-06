“As an HVAC tech this is true”: Man learns the secret to keeping your electricity bill low while using the A/C

Leaving your HVAC air conditioning unit continuously running actually results in a lower electricity bill. That’s what TikToker Drewsky (@mountaindrewsky) claims in a viral clip that’s accrued over 2.6 million views on the popular social media platform.

Featured Video

But is that really the secret to a lower bill?

Leave an HVAC unit running

According to him, leaving an HVAC unit running consistently doesn’t amount to higher utility expenditures. Rather, the act of turning it off and back on is what culminates in higher costs.

Advertisement

In his clip on the subject, he records himself speaking directly into the camera. Drewsky says that he just learned this information.

“How old were you when you realized that turning your AC on and off in your house is what causes the high electricity bill? Not keeping it on like 65 or whatever you like sleeping at or having your house at,” he says.

“Turning it on and off on and off—that’s what causes the high bill,” he claims. “And it actually takes life off of your HVAC system in your house, too. So, I found that out today. 23 years old. That’s awesome. So, keep your thing on all summer. And your bill’s gonna be a little bit lower. Trust me. Just do it.”

HVAC: just leave it on?

According to air conditioning company Smart AC Solutions, it appears that Drewsky’s assertion is correct. In an article on HVAC efficiency, the outlet claims that “frequent cycling of your air conditioning unit is detrimental to its efficiency and longevity.”

Advertisement

Furthermore, the business dispelled the notion that power cycling HVAC units can reduce one’s monthly energy bill as well. The company states that contrary to popular belief, this practice “can lead to increased energy consumption and higher utility bills.”

Additionally, by constantly turning an HVAC unit on and off, users can “expedite wear and tear on components,” specifically the compressors and motors in air conditioning systems.

That’s because HVAC units are designed for continuous usage. When one turns these systems off, the mechanisms used to operate these systems must cool down. This process is integral to smooth operation upon being restarted again. Powering down an HVAC unit places additional “stress on the compressor and motor.”

By constantly turning an HVAC system on and off, users are forcing it to cool down, and then heat back up again. This not only requires power but also subjects the mechanics to early degradation.

Advertisement

Similarly, sharp temperature drops are responsible for condensation buildup, which causes mold to grow within the HVAC system’s ducts and circuitry. This can also inhibit the air quality of a building’s inhabitants.

Lower electricity bills

Another business that specializes in air conditioning, Complete Heating and Air, recommends turning AC units off. However, that’s only if one is going to be gone for extended periods of time.

Alternatively, the same company states that setting the AC temperature to a higher value also works.

Advertisement

Utilizing programmable thermostats that drive up the internal temperature of one’s home while they’re away at work can be helpful. If you’re planning on going away for vacation, switching the HVAC system off or upping the temperature can help reduce monthly electric bills.

Parker and Sons is another business that states constantly switching an HVAC system on and off is bad for one’s bottom line. The company writes that costs can increase anywhere from 5-10% due to the repeated on and off. This is due to the “surge in energy consumption” that accompanies an HVAC system’s “hard-working compressor.”

Once running, the compressor consumes less energy. But getting it to kick on requires a boost in electricity that would otherwise be less in different usage scenarios. Although Parker and Sons does write as well that “strategic cycling” with a programmable thermostat can help minimize costs.

Advertisement

“Tell my mom this.”

Several folks who responded to Drewsky’s video shared their own opinions on this HVAC bombshell. One person quipped, “Tell my mom this.”

Another person on the application argued that the bill will ultimately be lower if one doesn’t use air conditioning at all. “Bills lower when it’s off and you don’t turn it on at all,” they said.

One TikToker said that they’ve inadvertently been espousing this HVAC methodology for quite some time. “I’ve never touched the thing I just adapt to the climate,” another said.

Advertisement

However, another wrote that they did allow their air conditioner to run continuously. They claimed that their electric bill increased, not decreased, like Drewsky avers in his clip. “I tested it one time and can confirm bill was like $30 higher,” they claimed.

But someone else said that they agreed with the TikToker’s assessment. “Raised by an HVAC contractor…raised on this,” they wrote.

Whereas one person on the application believed big electricity was behind Drewsky’s post. “Did the electric company write this?” they wondered.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Drewsky via TikTok comment for further information.

Advertisement



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.