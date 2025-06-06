“Her second time trying to convince me”: Woman’s dad passes in 2002. Then her 2-year-old tries to give her a message

A toddler delivered a shocking message from her deceased grandfather to her mother, sparking discussion amongst viewers.

What was the toddler’s message?

In a video with over 14.4 million views, TikToker Chy (@turkeytailatgmail.com) shares a clip of her two-year-old ushering her into the hallway.

The child points into the hallway and exclaims, “Right there!”

When Chy asks who is in the hallway, her child responds, “It’s your daddy. Your daddy is missing you.”

On-screen text clarifies that Chy’s father passed away in 2002, two decades before she gave birth to her child. Chy says she was the same age as her daughter when her father passed away.

Chy told PEOPLE that she was “flooded with disbelief” at first.

“It was emotional, but I was so caught off guard that I didn’t even process what really happened until afterward,” she said.

Chy notes that months earlier, her daughter made the same claims and refused to sleep in her room. Now, Chy believes her and tells PEOPLE she feels “very calm and peaceful” about the situation.

Do viewers believe the toddler saw her grandfather?

In the comments of the viral TikTok, viewers expressed their shock at the toddler’s message to her mother.

“Usually children this age don’t even fully understand the family dynamics/relationships so the fact that she was even able to determine who that person was to YOU is crazy,” one pointed out.

“She is not lying. My daughter did this when my mom passed,” another shared.

Others said the experience would have alarmed them, warning Chy about paranormal possibilities.

“This is so sweet yet, I would be lowkey scared,” a commenter wrote.

“Sis this is how horror movies start,” another joked.

“Missing who?? I’d pack the whole house up so damn fast,” a third exclaimed.

Seeking a spiritual messenger

In a follow-up video, Chy says she had a Zoom call with Angel Leigh, a “spiritual messenger.” She says she reassured Chy that the spirits in her home were there to protect her and her daughter. No bad energy here!

