TSA says it does not accept Costco cards as form of Real ID—Yes, you read that right

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has officially shut down the idea that you can use a Costco membership card to get through airport security.

Featured Video

Over the past couple of weeks, social media posts have been spreading claims that TSA agents were letting travelers board flights without a REAL ID. The only form of ID you need, these posts claim? A Costco membership card.

But according to the agency, that’s not how it works.

How the rumor took off

While the original source of this rumor is unclear, a food blog article appears to have helped the rumor gain traction.

Advertisement

In an earlier version of a post, Chowhound suggested that the Transportation Security Administration might accept a Costco card in place of a government-issued ID.

In a statement issued Tuesday, TSA clarified that this is not true.

“Passengers who present a state-issued identification that is not REAL ID compliant at TSA checkpoints and who do not have another acceptable alternative form of ID will be notified of their non-compliance, and may be directed to a separate area to receive additional screening,” said a TSA spokesperson.

The agency added that it’s trying to keep things running smoothly for travelers who do bring the right documents, like a REAL ID, passport, or other approved forms.

Advertisement

Still, the statement stops short of saying passengers will be turned away completely. That’s where TSA spokesperson Lorie Dankers stepped in to clarify further.

No, a Costco membership card will not replace Real ID

Speaking to SFGATE, another TSA spokesperson, Lorie Dankers, said that showing up with only a Costco card would lead to delays, not a boarding pass.

She explained that it might help start the identity verification process, but that’s only the beginning of a much longer screening experience. She also mentioned that this kind of rumor pops up every year or so.

Advertisement

As for Chowhound, they’ve since revised their original article to make it clear. A Costco card is not going to get you through security, and with the new REAL ID requirements, it’s even less likely now than before.



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.