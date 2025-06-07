“I’ve experienced that”: Woman visits dentist’s office. Then she gets the upsell at checkout

A woman went viral on TikTok after claiming her dentist tried to upsell her on a cosmetic procedure. She’s warning that such tactics can damage people’s self-esteem.

Michelle DeShazo (@michelledeshazo.spam) said she recently went in for her routine twice-yearly cleaning, which she said went fine.

When she reached the register, a receptionist asked if she wanted to schedule a teeth whitening for her next visit. According to DeShazo, the receptionist even claimed that her own dentist had recommended the extra procedure.

Stunned by what she saw as a blatant upsell, DeShazo insisted she knew she didn’t need the whitening. She accused the dental office—and likely others—of promoting unnecessary cosmetic procedures that subtly make customers “feel ugly.”

By Sunday, her video had already amassed more than 44,700 views.

Dentist tries to upsell customer

DeShazo said she was especially stunned by the suggestion that she needed teeth whitening because, not long ago, she was told the exact opposite—on a film set.

Though she didn’t name the project, DeShazo said she recently played a vampire in a short film that required her to wear prosthetic fangs. Typically, she explained, the fake teeth used in productions are tinted off-white or slightly yellow to blend naturally with most people’s real teeth.

“We put them on me, and the makeup team got nervous,” she said. That nervousness, she added, came from the fact that the prosthetic teeth looked noticeably different from her own—they were duller. Her teeth were so white that they made the fake ones look obviously fake.

DeShazo took that as confirmation she didn’t need whitening—and called out the dentist’s office for preying on patients’ insecurities to make a quick buck.

Why do so many dentists sell teeth whitenings?

According to Colgate’s website, teeth whitening has become more relevant than ever, especially for Gen Z, who spend much of their lives on social media. The company even framed this trend as a business opportunity for dentists, encouraging them to offer cosmetic services to boost revenue.

To promote whitening, Colgate recommended strategies like “promotional pricing”—something DeShazo said her own dentist’s office used, claiming the procedure was $100 off. The site also suggested pushing the service through posters, social media content, patient brochures, or videos playing in the waiting room.

So if it feels like your dentist is marketing whitening harder than ever, you’re not imagining it. That said, it’s not a universal experience. And like DeShazo, you shouldn’t feel pressured to sign up for procedures you don’t want or need.

At the end of the day, patients should feel empowered to make decisions that reflect their own priorities, not a marketing pitch.

Viewers accuse doctors of trying to upsell

In the comments under DeShazo’s video, many viewers assured her she wasn’t alone, sharing their own stories of dentists trying to squeeze a few extra bucks out of them on the way out the door.

From surprise cosmetic suggestions to pressure tactics at checkout, the consensus was clear: Upselling at the dentist’s office is more common than people think.

“My previous one tried to sell me a $100 toothbrush,” one woman shared.

“I’ve experienced that,” another said. “They push services.”

“A new dentist recommended I have SOME OF MY GUMS LASERED OFF,” a third commenter wrote. “It was completely unprompted. I haven’t been back.”

Others in the comments were quick to point out that this isn’t a universal experience. Indeed, many shared positive encounters with dentists and hygienists who focus solely on necessary care and never push cosmetic services unless requested.

“My dentist would never,” one TikToker commented. “He barely even speaks at all, I love him.”

“Wow. My hygienists tell me my teeth look pretty white,” another added. “They did offer a teeth whitening as a promotion when they first opened, and I did. But it was free.”

“I told my dentist I thought my teeth were yellow and he said that they looked great,” a third commenter wrote. “That’s a good dentist.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to DeShazo via TikTok comment.

