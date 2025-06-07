“I was trying to help”: Instacart shopper tries to convince customer to make cheaper choices after seeing $6 hotdog purchase. It doesn’t go over well

Dnasia Brown (@dnasiabrown1), an Instacart shopper, says she tried saving a customer money who wanted Hebrew National hot dogs.

In a viral TikTok that accrued over 505,000 views, she expressed that she couldn’t understand why someone would pay $6 for just six hot dogs. However, several folks in the comments section were quick to explain why they’d rather fork over the extra cash.

The Instacart shopper details their failed attempt at saving a customer money via a text overlay in her clip. “I was trying to help my Instacart order save some money on hotdogs but she didn’t want them,” the shopper said.

As she narrates her video, she reaches for a package of Hebrew National kosher hot dogs from the refrigerated section of the store. “Y’all really out here spending $6 for … six hot dogs,” she exclaims.

Following this, she then pans her camera down at another hot dog brand. “What the hell is wrong with—what’s wrong with this? Because I buy these,” she says.

The other hot dogs Dnasia is referring to are a pack of Bar S Classic Franks. A price tag indicates that these hot dogs sell for $1.48 per package, around a quarter of the price of the Hebrew National offering.

Hot Dog Debate

Commenters who reacted to Dnasia’s video were quick to offer up their opinions. For many of them, the difference between the two brands boiled down to a single issue: quality. One TikToker made an analogy between the meat products and cars to drive the point home. They said, “You’re comparing a Mercedes Benz to a Chevy Cavalier.”

Another person said that they were more than willing to spend extra cash when it comes to the food they consume. “Don’t help me. I’ll spend the $6,” they wrote.

Someone else remarked that they, too, have preferences when it comes to the grub they purchase. “Girl girl put my … Nathan’s in the cart,” they shared.

“Not your job to help them save money your job is to buy what they ordered,” another said.

Hebrew National hot dogs

The Kitchen Pursuits explains what makes Hebrew National hot dogs a preferential grilling favorite for many. And it’s rooted in the brand’s stringent “adherence to kosher dietary laws.”

Unlike many other hot dog brands, Hebrew National’s only contains beef.

“Pork, shellfish, and other non-kosher animals are strictly prohibited” from being used in the meat emulsion, Kitchen Pursuits notes.

Moreover, the act of slaughtering a cow for human consumption via kosher laws necessitates a swift cut to its jugular vein. This allows for fast blood drain, resulting in a quick death and, as the outlet puts it, “minimizing the animal’s pain.”

Additionally, because they carry a kosher label, that means the “ingredients are carefully selected and scrutinized.”

Bar S vs Hebrew National ingredients

While Hebrew National hot dogs are made entirely with beef, Bar S follows a different manufacturing protocol. According to supermarket HEB’s website, Bar S dogs contain the following: “Mechanically separated chicken. Water. Dextrose. Salt, along with modified corn starch, corn syrup, flavorings, potassium, lactate, potassium acetate, sodium diacetate, sodium phosphates.”

The ingredients list for Bar S also reads that it contains “sodium erythorbate, sodium nitrite, oleoresin of Paprika.”

Hebrew National’s label reads that its hot dogs contain: “Kosher beef. Water. 2% or less of salt spice, sodium lactate, paprika, hydrolyzed soy protein. Also, garlic powder, sodium diacetate, sodium erythorbate, flavoring, and sodium nitrite.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Hebrew National and Bar S via email and to Dnasia via TikTok comment for further information.

