“Twice in three months”: Woman buys a brand-new Chevy. After 200 miles, the check engine light comes on… again

If someone buys a new car, they more often than not expect the vehicle to last them for some time without needing repairs.

Featured Video

Unfortunately, this isn’t always the case. Some modern cars are proving to be less reliable than their predecessors. And if something goes wrong, supply chain issues, part shortages, and the complexity of modern cars can mean that actually getting your car fixed will end up taking a considerable amount of time.

Numerous internet users have shared their stories of experiencing the worst of modern car problems, from newer vehicles that die after two weeks of ownership to cars with dead transmissions after fewer than 1,000 miles.

Now, a user on TikTok has the internet talking after alleging that the check-engine light on her new Chevrolet Traverse came on for the second time in three months.

Advertisement

What went wrong with this Chevy Traverse?

In her video, TikTok user Michelle (@michelleeeg7) shows herself sitting in the driver’s seat of her car. Her video currently has over 381,000 views.

The video then zooms in on her car’s instrument cluster, which reveals that the “Check Engine” light is on.

“Chheevvyyyyy NOT MY BRAND NEW CAR ! please don’t let me down with this one !” the TikToker writes in the text overlaying the video. In the caption, she adds, “Twice in 3 months.”

Advertisement

The TikToker is clearly distressed about the notification. However, there are many issues that can cause the “Check Engine” light to come on. Those range from minor problems to major concerns.

What caused her problem?

According to the Lemon Lawyers, newer Chevy Traverse drivers have complained about persistent check engine lights.

Thankfully, according to them, these largely stem from emissions system issues or oxygen sensor failures—issues that are likely covered under warranty. Additionally, some Traverse drivers have reported that minor issues can cause the check engine light to illuminate, and in some cases, the light will go off after 20 to 40 miles of regular driving.

Advertisement

That said, in order to be sure about the health of the car, it’s advisable that Michelle get in touch with her local Chevrolet dealership to resolve the issues.

In the comments section, users were divided about whether the car would be alright—or whether Michelle was correct to buy a Chevrolet Traverse in the first place.

Advertisement

“The Traverse is literally the worst car on the market,” declared a user.

“It’s a first year model. Most likely fuel tank issue or needs a computer update. Nothing crazy,” countered another. “The car is great, and everything is covered under warranty. People don’t know what they’re saying.”

“That’s normal. Chevy owners just ignore it,” joked a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to Chevrolet via email and Michelle via TikTok DM and comment.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.