“This would send me into psychosis”: Woman gets into Uber ride. Then the driver starts playing AI versions of songs with her name

If your name is Elise, you may already know that there are several songs floating around out there with your name in them. However, the most commonly known one, Beethoven’s “Für Elise,” is an instrumental.

If you’re a child of the ’90s, you may know of The Cure’s “A Letter to Elise” or PJ Harvey’s “A Perfect Day Elise.”

Or, as one unfortunate Uber passenger named Elise learned, there’s an AI-generated song that notes in its lyrics that Elise is a “rare design,” “everything,” and a “songbird’s wing” that a female singer happens to be in love with.

According to New York City-based creator Elise Carlin, she learned of the existence of this song, and apparently others like it, on an Uber ride at 7 am on the way to the airport. After sharing a clip of her unique, songful Uber experience, it’s brought in nearly 560,000 views.

Carlin apparently has a high threshold for living online—she documents in another recent TikTok she married a man she met on Twitter (who went viral for a tweet pondering which fruit or vegetable he could throw the farthest). In this video, however, she shared the video of her reacting to the song, with a mix of bewilderment and trepidation.

“Ok so this is an uber first for me loool,” she says in her caption. “Didn’t think I’d be serenaded at 7am by AI on the way to the airport.”

The 20-second snippet suggests that Elise “walks like dreams that never cease.” And if the on-screen caption is to be believed, this is just one example of what soundtracked her ride, as it notes, “My Uber driver is playing AI versions of songs with my name inserted.”

What to do about creepy Uber drivers

Sadly, Carlin’s not the first female passenger weathering an uncomfortable Uber ride.

In a Reddit post from six months ago, on the r/TheGirlSurvivalGuide forum, one poster wondered, “How do you handle creepy Uber drivers?”

That poster answered her own question, running it up the flagpole for the other ladies in the forum. “I always wear ring on my wedding finger, tell them i’m married, and that i’m 30 something years old (i’m in my mid 20s),” she said. “Somehow they always just keep being creepy to me.”

She then documented a ride making her uncomfortable, complete with the driver chiding her for wearing her seat belt. According to her, he said, “Don’t worry, you won’t die.” He then refused to believe she was married after asking and learning (per her protective ruse) that she was.

“I straight up ignore them,” one shared. “The last time really pissed me off, I could feel the guy squirming around trying to get my attention. Looking in the mirror, glancing back, driving fast thinking this would impress me. I gave him one star. That’s pretty much all you can do, unfortunately. Uber does not give a f*ck.”

Another user shared a tip for anyone who feels unsafe during their ride.

“If you are uncomfortable in the car, pretend to get a phone call,” they counseled. “Tell the ‘other person’ that you won’t be long (give a definite realistic time frame if you can, like 20 mins). Tell them you’re in an Uber, describe the car as well. Ask the ‘other person ‘if they still have that guys/girls’ number, and would they text it to you because you’re interested? Tell them to keep an eye out for your Uber arriving. If you are feeling paticularly bold, loudly ask if their cousin/uncle/brother is out of prison yet? Wait a few moments and smile, and say Oh they are there with you at (the destination).”

One commenter pointed out that drivers have mandatory training to combat sexual harassment, as Uber itself documented in a 2020 press release. Several also shared that Lyft allows riders to request women and nonbinary drivers if they prefer not to get in a car with an unknown man.

“I would genuinely have to stop the ride and get out.”

Carlin’s video did throw some viewers for a loop.

“This would send me into psychosis,” one observed.

“I would genuinely have to stop the ride and get out,” someone else said.

“I wonder if he has a huge playlist or generated it on the way,” another wondered.

Not everyone found it inherently creepy, however. Several viewers were touched by the personalization.

“As an Elise, I unfortunately need this song for my library,” another Elise reflected.

“5 stars for intention,” a commenter remarked.

“5 stars for being an innovative businessman honestly loooool,” Carlin responded.

But one noped in response, countering, “5 stars for being a creep.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Carlin via email and TikTok comment and to Uber via email.



