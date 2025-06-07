“He did tell me beforehand i just got distracted. pls dont send him any hate!!”: Teen defends fellow classmate after his backflip into her at graduation goes viral

A teen went viral after backflipping into a fellow classmate at his high school graduation. The response of the girl he hit just went viral, too, sparking discussion.

How did a student backflip into a fellow graduate?

Recent graduate Gavin Robinson shared a clip of the incident on his TikTok. As he backflips seconds before taking his diploma, he collides with the girl behind him on the stage.

Robinson tells PEOPLE how he reacted mid-air.

“When I took off into the air and felt myself hit my classmate, I thought, ‘Oh, this can’t be happening,’” he says.

He clarifies that he spoke to his classmate after the incident, and they laughed about it together once they sat down.

“I 1,000% still stand on doing the backflip because I personally think this is just as good an outcome, if not better, than if I hadn’t done it,” he tells PEOPLE. “And not to blame her, of course it’s equally my fault, but if she didn’t run forward, I would’ve landed it.”

How did his classmate respond?

The classmate, Amelia, responded on TikTok, sharing a picture of her holding up her diploma. The caption reads, “Yes, it’s me in the video.”

In the comments, she asks viewers not to send hate to Robinson, noting that he warned her before attempting the backflip.

“Hi guys! im all good and not hurt, he did tell me beforehand i just got distracted. Pls don’t send him any hate!!” she writes, referring to the negative comments Robinson recieved before sharing the whole story.

In the comments, viewers reacted to her response.

“They say life hits u hard right after graduation,” one joked.

“This is a hilarious story since you’re not hurt. Ran into a backflip at graduation,” another said.

“NGL I’d be so annoyed if I told u ahead of time and u still ruined the moment,” a third added.

