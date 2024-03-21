‘I’m so naive’: Traveling worker goes into Twin Peaks for lunch. They get a big surprise

A traveling sales representative posted a viral TikTok, sharing her surprise when she walked into Twin Peaks after deciding to try the restaurant for lunch while in Nashville.

Jenelle (@jenelleunfolding) has reached over 373,000 views and 30,000 likes on her video by Wednesday.

To start her video, Jenelle says that one of the best parts of being a sales rep and traveling on the road is “getting to eat lunch at random places.”

In the clip, Jenelle sits in her car and records the outside of a restaurant. “Today, I’m going to a place called Twin Peaks. Eats, drinks, and scenic views,” she says, quoting writing on the side of the building.

As she flips the camera back on herself and sips her drinks, she says, “Why didn’t anyone tell me what scenic views meant at Twin Peaks?”

“I was the only woman customer in there,” she adds.

Jenelle captioned her video, “I’m so naive.”

Twin Peaks is a sports bar and restaurant comparable to Hooters. The company states on its website, “Twin Peaks is so much more than your typical sports bar. … The second you step inside, you’re surrounded by a lodge full of friendly and attentive Twin Peaks Girls.”

“That logo told you everything you needed to know,” a viewer told Jenelle in the comments section.

One viewer told Jenelle they had a similar experience. “My husband’s parents brought him to a birthday lunch not knowing it’s a breastaurant. how awk,” the viewer said.

“My former mother-in-law insisted it was a Twin Peaks show themed restaurant until she reported back after she went,” another added. Jenelle responded, “That crossed my mind.”

“Wings were good, but I didn’t know what it was. For some reason, I thought it was Twin Peaks the TV show themed,” another agreed.

One viewer praised the restaurant, saying, “They have good food! Also never had bad service, they are always so nice.”

“The waitress I had was so nice,” Jenelle responded.

The Daily Dot reached out to Jenelle via TikTok direct message and Twin Peaks via media contact form.

